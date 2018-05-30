Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>SS Arcia Knocks In Winning Run For Milwaukee

(Milwaukee, WI) — Shortstop Orlando Arcia rapped a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give his Milwaukee Brewers a 3-2 win over St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. Arcia had just returned to the majors after being demoted for failing to hit enough. The Brewers left the bases loaded three times, stranded a dozen runners and went one-for-10 with runners in scoring position. The normally air-tight bullpen let the Cardinals take a 2-1 lead in the seventh. Christian Yelich tied the score in the bottom of that inning with a 441-foot home run to center on the first pitch he saw. Arcia singled in Jesus Aguilar with the run which won the game. Jeffress gave up the lead but got the win. The Brewers have placed infielder Tyler Saladino on the disabled list with a sprained ankle. Milwaukee has an off-day today, then Chase Anderson opens the team’s eight-game road trip by starting the Friday contest at Chicago against the White Sox.

>>Ethan Happ Returns For Senior Season At UW

(Madison, WI) — The decision was expected, but Badgers fans are still happy it’s finally official — Ethan Happ will return to play for the University of Wisconsin next season as a senior. Happ graduated earlier this month and he waited to make the announcement until after he met with Coach Greg Gard. N-B-A teams told him he needed another year of preparation to be ready and he wouldn’t be a first-round pick. Because Happ didn’t sign with an agent, he was eligible to return to college basketball. Although he didn’t get an invitation to the N-B-A draft combine, Happ did have the chance to work out for several teams.

>>Wisconsin Participates In Comprehensive Study Of Concussions

(Madison, WI) — The University of Wisconsin and the Medical College of Wisconsin are two of the institutions taking part in a comprehensive study of concussions. More than 40-thousand student-athletes in several sports are being studied. Data has been collected on more than three-thousand concussions. The School of Medicine and Indiana University is coordinating the data collected in the 46-million dollar project. About two-thirds of Badger football players will be wearing helmets equipped with sensors to measure the impact of the hits they sustain.

>>Road America Hosts MotoAmerica’s Dunlop Championship

(Elkhart Lake, WI) — Reigning super-bike champion Toni Elias leads the field into this weekend’s Moto-America Dunlop Championship at Road America in Elkhart Lake. Elias has won five of the six rounds so far, with Cameron Beaubier finishing right behind him four times. Beaubier won on the four-mile Wisconsin course last year, but he hasn’t tasted victory since last August. Competition will be held in Super-bike, Super-sport, Stock 1000, Twins Cup, Junior Cup and K-T-M R-C Cup this weekend, starting Friday and running through Sunday.