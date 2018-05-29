Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-30-18

Grab an umbrella as you head out today, rain and thunderstorms are likely off and on and some of the storms may produce heavy rain. This is actually good news for the Chippewa Valley northward where rainfall totals for the month and season continue to run at least an inch below average. Down around La Crosse, totals for the month, season and year are well above average so we can only hope most of the rain is confined to the northern half of the viewing area, although it looks like everyone will see periods of showers/storms today, tonight and into tomorrow.

As the jet stream starts to flatten out, temperatures will be dropping from recent days, and though cooler, it will continue to be above average for late May. A weak low pressure system will be moving into the Upper Midwest today, bringing extra clouds and a better chance for some rain. It will remain rather muggy with dew points staying in the 60’s, but temperatures should be a good ten degrees lower, with highs closer to 80. There may be a shower or storm around in places for the morning, but the most widespread storms will be in the afternoon and into the evening. Heavy rain will be possible, and though there may be a few stronger storms, conditions don’t look to favor much of a severe threat.

Tuesday morning at 10:15, the Ladysmith Police Department received a shop lifting complaint from the Ace Home Center on Lake Avenue West. After an investigation, Sierra M. Steen was cited for retail theft.

Rusk County dispatch at about 12:30 PM Tuesday, received a 911 call from a female advising that there was smoke at the base of a telephone pole on County Highway A. Ladysmith. According to the report, the caller advised that the brush around the pole was also smoking. The Bruce Fire Department and the DNR were called to the scene. The Bruce Fire Department advised that the telephone pole was the only object that was burning. Jump River Electric was contacted and a crew was sent to the area.

A Ladysmith Officer responded Tuesday afternoon to the Dollar General on a theft report. According to the report, the Officer met with the employees and one advised that she was notified by a female shopper of a male who had possibly stolen some wine. The employee witnessed the male walking with something concealed under his shirt and walked towards the rail road tracks. The male was seen wearing a Camo hat, Blue jean shorts, and Red color shirt. The City Officer reviewed video surveillance and could not positively identify the male. The Officer met with a male subject at his residence, who was wearing Black athletic shorts and no shirt. The subject denied being in Dollar General but was mildly intoxicated. No other information was available.

For the second straight month, home sales have fallen on a year-over-year basis even as strong demand has put upward pressure on home prices. April home sales were slightly off the pace of 2017, falling 0.4 percent in April 2018 relative to that same month last year, according to the most recent examination of the housing market by the Wisconsin Realtors Association. The strong economy continues to fuel the existing home market, which has increased median prices 5.9 percent to $180,000 over the last 12 months. On a year-to-date basis, sales were up modestly, rising 1.6 percent compared to the first four months of 2017, and median prices rose 6.7 percent over the same period.

In Rusk County, the median price in April was $95,000 compared to $121,250 in April of 2017 which is down 21%. Year to date the median price is$112,500 compared to $113,250 last year. Sales in Rusk County was 17 in April compared to 20 in April of April 2017. Year to date sales are 42 in 2018 compared to 50 in 2017. Unfortunately, we don’t see many signs of immediate relief, so we expect monthly sales to struggle to reach the levels of 2017 as we get into the heat of the Summer market.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added 178,000 jobs in May, according to a survey, a solid total but below the average monthly gains accumulated over the winter.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that hiring was strong in construction, education and health care, and professional and business services, which includes accounting, engineering and legal services. Retailers cut jobs.

The figures suggest companies are hiring at a healthy pace but may be pulling back as the number of unemployed dwindles, making it harder to find workers to fill jobs. From November through March, monthly job gains averaged well over 200,000.

The report arrives two days before the government releases the official monthly employment figures. Economists forecast that Friday’s official report will show employers added 190,000 jobs, according to a survey by data provider FactSet.

PHOENIX (AP) – Women running for office have crossed another threshold with a record number of candidates for the U.S. Senate.

Actually winning those seats and changing the face of the chamber are a different matter. Many of the women jumping into Senate races face uphill campaigns. Two female senators, both Democrats, could lose their re-election bids, possibly leaving the Senate more male-dominated than before.

In Wisconsin on Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir are expected to file for the state’s Senate race. That would bring to 42 the number of women in the two major parties – the most ever – qualified to run for 19 seats in the Senate.

Today, 23 women are senators. In its history, the Senate has only seated 52 female members.