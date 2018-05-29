Marilyn L. (Vorce) Kisling
Marilyn L. (Vorce) Kisling, 86 of Bruce, passed away on May 26th. Marilyn was born on March 18, 1932. She is survived by her husband, Allen and by one son Darrel and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and by one brother, Mark Vorce. A Celebration of Life Service will be on Friday, June 1st at 12 Noon at the Weyerhaeuser United Methodist Church with visitation at 11 until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at the Bruce Cemetery.
