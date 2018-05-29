Helen Erdman, 89 of Ladysmith, died on Saturday, May 26th at her home. She is survived by 1 brother, Anthony Domagala of Cornell, several nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services for Helen Erdman will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 1st at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Helen’s family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the Funeral Home.