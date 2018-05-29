Edwin “Eddie” Olson
Edwin “Eddie” Olson, 73 of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, May 29th at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by 2 brothers, Melvin of Mathis, TX., Arnold of Ladysmith, 1 sister, Debra DeWitt of Ladysmith, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Ed Olson will be Saturday, June 2 at 11:30 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Pastor David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the time of service.
