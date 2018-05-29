mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Edwin “Eddie” Olson

Edwin “Eddie” Olson, 73 of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, May 29th at the Rusk County Memorial Hospital.  He is survived by 2 brothers, Melvin of Mathis, TX., Arnold of Ladysmith, 1 sister, Debra DeWitt of Ladysmith, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Ed Olson will be Saturday, June 2 at 11:30 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Pastor David Smith officiating.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.  Friends may call on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the time of service.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News May 29, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-29-18 A heatwave is generally defined as three days in a row with temperatures at 90° or hotter. Usually this would be more of a later summer event (late July into early August) but we have officially seen our first of the year to usher in the unofficial start to summer with the […]
  • Garage Sale May 29, 2018
    Multi- family garage sale – June 2nd,  Rand’s Trucking W8527 Gokey Road, Ladysmith  Saturday, June 2nd  8 AM to 2 PM.  No early sales.
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • NBA draft stock watch: Biggest risers and fallers at the combine May 30, 2018
    All 30 NBA teams gathered in Chicago at the 2018 NBA draft combine to conduct extensive interviews, evaluate prospects in drills and 5-on-5 play, receive important medical information and meet with agents leading up to June 21. While the combine is more about the medicals and interviews, there are still prospects who can help themselves […]
  • Syracuse adds graduate transfer OL Koda Martin May 30, 2018
    SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Syracuse has added offensive lineman Koda Martin to the roster. Coach Dino Babers said Tuesday that Martin is enrolled and eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Martin appeared in 13 games for the Aggies last season, starting all but two at left tackle for […]
  • Brett Brown agrees to 3-year extension with 76ers, source says May 30, 2018
    Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown has reached agreement on a three-year contract extension, a league source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brown had one year left on his current deal. Brown has coached the Sixers for the past five seasons. The organization stuck with him after the team won just 47 games in Brown's first three […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.