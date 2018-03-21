Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Marquette Rally Falls Short In Season-Ending 85-80 Loss To Penn State

(Milwaukee, WI) — Penn State moves on to the semifinals of the N-I-T after beating Marquette Tuesday night 85-80. The Golden Eagles went on a 15-5 run late in the game, cutting a 14-point deficit to just 72-68 with two-and-a-half minutes left. Lamar Stevens connected on back-to-back buckets for the Nittany Lions and Marquette never threatened again. Stevens led all scorers with 30 points. For Marquette, senior guard Andrew Rowsey scored 29, giving him a school-record 716 points for the season. He beat Dwyane Wade’s previous mark by six points. Rowsey also set a new school record for career 3-pointers with 125. The Golden Eagles finish the season with a record of 21-14.

>>Bucks’ Guards Brogdon, Dellavedova Working Their Way Back

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Bucks guards Matthew Dellavedova and Malcolm Brogdon have been seeing a lot of each other since early February, but they’ve seen very little of the basketball court. The two point guards are working their way back from injuries and have been going through the rehab process together. Both players accompanied the team on a road trip to Cleveland for the first time. They are expected to return early next month. Brogdon was averaging 30 minutes-a-game as the Bucks’ sixth man. Milwaukee could use either of the ball handlers when it hosts the Los Angeles Clippers in a 7:00 P-M game tonight (Wednesday), but they’re not available yet.

>>Injury Settles Catching Position For Brewers

(Phoenix, AZ) — Manny Pina will open the regular season as the Milwaukee Brewers starting catcher. He likely would have shared time with Stephen Vogt, but Vogt’s sore shoulder will keep him on the disabled list to begin 2018. Jett Bandy will go north with the team as the backup catcher, but he won’t get a lot of playing time. Pina is hitting .286 this spring with two home runs. The Brewers gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth Tuesday against Colorado, settling for a 4-4 tie. Outfielder Brett Phillips had given Milwaukee a 4-3 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the eighth, but the bullpen gave up the tying run.

>>Former Packers Safety Morgan Burnett Signs 3-Year Deal With Steelers

(Pittsburgh, PA) — The N-F-L Network is reporting former Packer safety Morgan Burnett has agreed to a three-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The deal is said to be worth a little over 14-million dollars. The Packers are probably looking at second-year player Josh Jones as a capable replacement for Burnett. Jones actually played more defensive snaps last season than the veteran did while Burnett was missing four games with injuries. Burnett was drafted in the third round in 2010 and he played 109 games for Green Bay.