Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Marquette Loss Leaves Golden Eagles On NCAA Bubble

(New York, NY) — Marquette couldn’t stop Villanova from scoring in a 94-70 loss Thursday in the Big East Conference tournament. The Wildcats destroyed the man-to-man defense put up by Marquette, then did the damage from outside when the Golden Eagles went to a zone. Villanova hit 68 percent of its shots in the second half, including 65 percent of its 3-pointers. Markus Howard led the Eagles in scoring with 23. Senior Andrew Rowsey added 22. A win over Villanova would have helped Marquette’s case for an N-C-A-A Tournament berth. Now, the Eagles will have to wait until Selection Sunday to see if they are invited.

>>Knicks Could Cure What Ails Milwaukee

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks are clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference as they welcome the New York Knicks to the B-M-O Harris Bradley Center tonight (Friday). Interim coach Joe Punty’s team has lost six of its last seven games, but it has handled New York this year, beating the Knicks every time they met. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is starting to play up to his potential again, gashing Houston for 30 points last time out. New York is even colder than Milwaukee, losing 13 of its last 14 games.

>>3 WIAC Teams In NCAA “Sweet 16” Round

(Platteville, WI) — Three teams from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference are still playing as the N-C-A-A Division 3 Basketball Tournament enters its “Sweet 16” round. That’s a first — the league has never advanced this many teams this far in the past. U-W-Oshkosh is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003. The Titans meet Emory University tonight (Friday) in Rock Island, Illinois. UW-Stevens Point takes on Whitman and U-W-Platteville plays Nebraska Wesleyan in Platteville. The Pointers have made it this far nine times and, for the Pioneers, it is trip number-eight.

>>FA Muhammad Wilkerson Leaves Green Bay Without Signing Deal

(Green Bay, WI) — Free agent defensive end spent a day-and-a-half in Green Bay, then left for visits with New Orleans and Kansas City. The fact he didn’t sign a contract with the Packers is no indication he’s going elsewhere. The visit is being called a very positive one. Wilkerson was released by the New York Jets after two seasons where he was slowed by injuries. He’s reportedly hoping to sign somewhere before next Wednesday. The teams courting him are hoping he can revert to the solid player who produced 28-and-a-half sacks in three seasons starting in 2013.

>>Former Packer Sam Shields Signs Deal With Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) — He’s missed almost two complete seasons and has suffered five confirmed concussions. It’s a tribute to Sam Shields’ talent that the Los Angeles Rams have signed the 30-year-old cornerback, giving him a chance to come back and make the team. When Shields was knocked out of a game against Jacksonville September 11th, 2016, he had suffered a second severe concussion in a 10-month period. The symptoms lingered and he decided to sit out the 2017 season. One scout says he is still a long-shot to return and it’s not clear if he should even want to come back.