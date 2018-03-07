Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Late Miss By DePaul Seals Marquette Victory 72-69

(New York, NY) — A missed open 3-pointer with one second left cleared the way for Marquette’s first-round 72-69 win over DePaul in the Big East Conference tournament Wednesday. Sam Hauser scored what turned out to be the winning points on a pair of free throws with 32 seconds on the clock. A turnover set up the 3-pointer, but it was off-line and Andrew Rowsey connected on two more free tosses to end the game. Rowsey led all scorers with 25 points and Hauser added 16. The Eagles meet the defending tournament champion Villanova Wildcats today at 6:00 P-M.

>>Houston Rockets Win 17th Straight Game, 110-99 Over Bucks

(Milwaukee, WI) — A 17 straight victories, the Houston Rockets are riding the longest winning streak in the N-B-A this season. They weren’t at their best Wednesday, but it was good enough to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-99. James Harden scored 26 points for the Rockets. Houston made seven turnovers in the first quarter and 11 straight points by the Bucks in the third period cut the lead to 73-69. The rest of the game was all Houston. Giannis Antetokounmpo topped Milwaukee scoring with 30 points. The Bucks try to beat the Knicks for the third time this season when they play at New York Friday.

>>Badgers Spring Football Game Set For April 13th At Camp Randall

(Madison, WI) — Tickets for the Wisconsin Badgers’ Spring Game are on sale for five-dollars right now. The university has announced the annual game will be played at Camp Randall Stadium April 13th, with kickoff at 6:00 P-M. The Badger Sports Kids’ Fair starts at 4:30 in the McClain Center, next to the stadium. Admission is free. There’s a lot of football optimism in Madison these days. The Badgers return 14 players who started in the Orange Bowl, finishing the 2017 season with a school-record 13 victories.

>>WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Tips Off Thursday Afternoon

(Ashwaubenon, WI) — Semifinal games in Division 3 and Division 4 tip off the action in the 43rd annual W-I-A-A Girls Basketball State Tournament. All games are played in the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon through this weekend. The first game at 1:35 P-M pits Wisconsin Dells against number-one seed Marshall. The three-point shooting challenge will be held Saturday at 9:30 A-M, before the championship games get underway.

>>Brewers Score 4 In 8th, Beat Royals 10-6

(Phoenix, AZ) — Sixteen runs and 26 hits made it a bad day for pitchers in the Cactus League game between the Brewers and Royals Wednesday. Milwaukee put four runs on the board in the eighth, breaking a 6-6 tie and beating Kansas City 10-6. Hernan Perez and Jesus Aguilar continued their hot performances this spring with a pair of hits. Bubba Derby earned the win by pitching one-third of an inning in the bottom of the seventh. Milwaukee’s record is 8-4 with a game this afternoon against the Diamondbacks.