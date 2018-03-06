Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Marquette Takes On DePaul In 1st Round Of Big East Tournament

(New York, NY) — Marquette takes on DePaul tonight (Wednesday) at 8:30 P-M in the first round of the Big East Conference post-season tournament. DePaul prevailed a week-and-a-half ago 70-62 when the two teams met in Chicago. The Golden Eagles are seeded seventh with a 18-12 record, while DePaul is seeded 10th and brings an 11-19 record into the game at Madison Square Garden. Marquette has made it all the way to the quarterfinals of this tournament every year since joining the Big East 12 seasons ago.

>>Phoenix Women Take Horizon League Tournament Title

(Detroit, WI) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay women’s basketball team captured its fourth straight Horizon League tournament championship Tuesday, beating Wright State 62-44. The Phoenix have won 16 of the 21 conference tournaments held. Green Bay powered its way to a 38-21 lead at half and was never really challenged while improving its record to 29-3. Tournament M-V-P Allie LeClaire scored 24 points. The Phoenix will find out how they are seeded and where they play on Selection Monday, March 12th.

>>Hayes Signs 10-Day Contract With Toronto

(Toronto, ON) — A former star player for the Wisconsin Badgers is headed for the N-B-A. Forward Nigel Hayes has signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors. Hayes has been playing with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League. He previously signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in two games and playing a total of 11 minutes, while scoring three points.

>>Perez Red-Hot, Could Take 2B Starting Job

(Phoenix, AZ) — Although he’s slated to be a “super-utility” player, Milwaukee’s Hernan Perez is looking like he could be more than that when the regular season begins. Playing in seven spring games so far, an adjustment to his swing worked which was out over the winter has resulted in Perez hitting .450 with eight runs batted in. It’s not impossible he will emerge as the Brewers’ starting second baseman. Milwaukee lost to the Chicago White Sox Tuesday 6-4. The Brewers play the Royals today.

>>Wisconsin Women’s Hockey Bounced From Top Spot In Poll

(Madison, WI) — Last weekend’s 3-1 loss to Minnesota in the title game of the W-C-H-A playoffs has cost the Wisconsin women’s hockey team the number-one ranking in the polls. The Badgers fell to second, with the N-C-A-A quarterfinals next on the schedule. Minnesota moved up two spots to fifth. Defending national champion Clarkson is back to number-one. The Badgers get a rematch with the Golden Gophers at LaBahn Arena Saturday at 2:00 P-M. The teams have met five times this season, with Wisconsin winning four.