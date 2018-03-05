Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bucks Slip Into 7th Place With Loss At Indianapolis

(Indianapolis, IN) — The Milwaukee Bucks lost for the fifth time in the last six games at Indianapolis Monday, 92-89. The defeat means the Bucks fall into a tie for seventh place with Miami in the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee cut the margin to one point with 65 seconds left, but never were able to tie the score after falling behind by 15. Eric Bledsoe’s 26 points led the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Jabari Parker came off the bench to score 15. The Houston Rockets visit Wednesday for a 7:00 P-M game at the B-M-O Harris Bradley Center.

>>Panthers Go Cold From 3-Point Range, Drop Season-Ending 59-53 Game

(Detroit, MI) — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers went cold from outside the arc, missing 19-of-25 long shots in a season-ending 59-53 loss to Wright State. Milwaukee had hit 14-of-28 the night before. Jeremiah Bell scored 22 points in the defeat and the Panthers wrapped up the season with a 16-17 record. The Raiders went on a 17-4 run in the middle of the game to take a 35-27 lead they never gave up. Bryce Nze had 15 rebounds, giving him a school-record 280 for the season.

>>Marquette Women Make It To Big East Championship Game

(Chicago, IL) — The Marquette women’s basketball team plays for the Big East Conference championship tonight (Tuesday) at 6:00 P-M in Chicago. The Golden Eagles earned that spot with a 76-70 win over Creighton Monday. Allazia Blockton scored a career-high 32 points as Marquette improved its record to 23-8. The lead changed hands 11 times and there were five ties. The Eagles meet DePaul for the title.

(NOTE: Watch for dating – game is at 11:00 a.m.)

>> UW-Green Bay In Horizon Championship Game 8th Straight Time

(Detroit, MI) — A 66-45 win against Youngstown State earns the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay a spot in the Horizon League tournament title game for an eighth straight season. Senior Jessica Lindstrom scored 17 points and had nine rebounds for the Phoenix, giving her one-thousand boards in her career. The top-seeded Phoenix improved their record to 28-3 going into today’s (Tuesday’s) championship game against Wright State at 11:00 A-M.

>>Badger G Brad Davison Has Surgery On Troublesome Shoulder

(Madison, WI) — His left shoulder gave him trouble all season, so freshman guard Brad Davison has had it surgically repaired. Davison’s family tweeted pictures of him yesterday in a hospital gown. The medical procedure isn’t expected to have any impact on next season. Davison scored 30 points in the last regular season game of the year against Michigan State. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week the next day. Davison and current teammate Ethan Happ are two of the three true freshmen in the history of the Badger basketball program to average double-figure scoring in a season.