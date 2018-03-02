Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Mistake-Prone 76ers Lose To Milwaukee 118-110

(Milwaukee, WI) — In the third quarter it looked like the Milwaukee Bucks were on their way to their fifth loss in a row, then things changed decisively. Mistake-prone Philadelphia wound up turning the ball over 26 times as the Bucks came charging from behind to win 118-110 Sunday afternoon. Giannis Atetokounmpo led all scorers with 35 points. Eric Bledsoe added another 22. Philadelphia held an 86-72 third-quarter lead when the Bucks scored 21 points in a row — 14 by Antetokounmpo. Philadelphia cut the lead to four at 102-98, but never got closer. Milwaukee remains in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, a half-game behind the 76ers. The Bucks play at Indiana tonight (Monday night).

>>Badgers Women Face Arch-Rival In NCAA Quarterfinals

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team hosts Minnesota in the quarterfinal round of the N-C-A-A Women’s Ice Hockey Championship Saturday. The Badgers have won four of the five meetings between the two teams, but Minnesota claimed a 3-1 decision Sunday in the W-C-H-A Final Face-Off Title Game. The first goal of freshman Delaney Drake’s college career wound up being Wisconsin’s only score. The Badgers out-shot the Golden Gophers 32-24 and had plenty of chances, but couldn’t score the tying goal. The Gophers had an empty-net goal with 14 seconds left. Tickets for the N-C-A-A tournament game go on sale Monday at 8:30 A-M. Wisconsin will try to advance to the Frozen Four for a fifth straight season.

>>Panthers Upset Illinois-Chicago To Make It To Horizon Semifinals

(Detroit, MI) — Brock Stull scored 25 points to lead the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to an 80-75 upset of Illinois-Chicago Sunday. The victory puts the Panthers in tonight’s (Monday’s) semifinal game of the Horizon League tournament against Wright State. Milwaukee scored eight straight points starting with five minutes to go in the second half. The Flames weren’t able to come back.

>>Early Home Run Stands For Cleveland In 6-2 Win

(Phoenix, AZ) — Milwaukee Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin gave up a two-run homer to Jason Kipnis in the first inning and the Cleveland Indians led the rest of the way, winning Sunday by a 6-2 score. Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain had two hits apiece for the Brewers. Their record is now 7-3-1 in the Cactus League. Milwaukee takes Monday off, then plays the Chicago White Sox Tuesday afternoon. Wade Miley is scheduled to start for the Brewers.

>>NASCAR: Harvick Has Fastest Car, Uses It To Win Pennzoil 400

(Las Vegas, NV) — Kevin Harvick led 214 of the 267 laps while winning Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 race at Las Vegas. That was Harvick’s second straight victory and he’s won eight times on the track near Phoenix — where this week’s race is to be held. The only driver in the field with a Wisconsin connection, Eau Claire’s Paul Menard, finished ninth.