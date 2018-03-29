Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>New-Look Brewers Beat Padres In 12

(San Diego, CA) — Orlando Arcia singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning as the Brewers beat the Padres 2-1 on Opening Day at Petco Park. Christian Yelich drove in the other run and Lorenzo Cain went 3-for-5 in their Brewers debut. Starter Chase Anderson allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings. Jeremy Jeffress grabbed the win and Jacob Barnes earned the save.

>>Brewers Continue Series In San Diego

(San Diego, CA) — The Brewers continue their three-game, season-opening series tonight in San Diego against the Padres. Jhoulys Chacin (Jo-lease sha-Seen) will make his Milwaukee debut. The Friars will counter with rookie left-hander Joey Lucchesi.

>>Bucks Handle Warriors

(Oakland, CA) — Giannis Antetokounmpo did the heavy lifting with 32 points as the Bucks dropped the Warriors 116-107 in Oakland. Milwaukee is 40-and-35, a half-game behind the Heat for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks continue their four-game, west coast road trip tonight in LA against the Lakers.

>>Former Bucks Head Coach Kidd Headed To Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame

(San Antonio, TX) — Former Bucks head coach Jason Kidd is headed to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. ESPN reports he part of the Class of 2018 that will be formally unveiled tomorrow at the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio. Kidd was a 10-time NBA All-Star who played nearly two decades for the Mavericks, Suns, Nets and Knicks.