Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bad Timing For Bucks: Durant’s Back

(Oakland, CA) — All-Star forward Kevin Durant is expected to rejoin the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors when they play Milwaukee tonight (Thursday). Durant has been sidelined with sore ribs, but he has increased his participation in team practices this week. Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Durant was pushing for some playing time before Tuesday’s game against Indianapolis. The 92-81 loss to the Pacers was the sixth defeat for Golden State in its last nine games. Forward Draymond Green’s status for the Bucks game isn’t decided yet.

>>Not Just The Big Names — Packers Must Decide About Players Like Janis, Too

(Green Bay, WI) — Unrestricted free agent Jeff Janis only played about 50 snaps as a wide receiver during the 2017 season, but he’s been valuable on special teams. The Green Bay Packers need to assign a value to those contributions. Two weeks into the free agent-signing season, Janis is still without a contract. He’s made some highlight-reel plays in the past but actually was only credited for four special-teams tackles last season. His future is uncertain right now, but he figures to play somewhere next N-F-L season.

>>Two “Big Spenders” Meet In SD Season Opener

(San Diego, CA) — Through an aggressive trade and at least one big free agent signing, the Milwaukee Brewers look like a much-improved team from last year’s 86-win squad. They open the 2018 Major League Baseball season with a 3:10 P-M game today (Thursday) against the San Diego Padres. If Milwaukee shelling out millions to sign Lorenzo Cain and trading for Christian Yelich surprised the baseball world, it was a revelation when San Diego inked World Series M-V-P and first baseman Eric Hosmer to an eight-year, 144-million dollar contract. Both teams feel they are ready to challenge for post-season play. Clayton Richard pitches for San Diego today against Milwaukee right-hander Chase Anderson.

>>Marquette Assistant Leaves For Position At Duke

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Duke Blue Devils lost an assistant when associate head coach Jeff Capel took the Pitt job. E-S-P-N is reporting Marquette assistant coach Chris Carrawell will replace Capel. Carrawell moved to Milwaukee in 2014 when Steve Wojciechowski took over a Golden Eagles head coach. He already held several positions in the Blue Devil program over a four-year period ending in 2011. Carrawell and Wojciechowski both played at Duke in the late 1990s.