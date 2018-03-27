Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bucks Can’t Hold 8-Point, 4th-Quarter Lead In 105-98 Loss

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Los Angeles Clippers came from behind by connecting on six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, beating Milwaukee 105-98 Tuesday night. The Bucks had held an 88-83 lead when the Clips started dialing in from long-distance, scoring 13 straight points. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points for Milwaukee and Khris Middleton added 22. The defeat opens a four-game Western Conference road trip and knocks the Bucks back into the eighth playoff position from the East. Milwaukee plays at Golden State Thursday night at 9:30 P-M.

>>Astros Blast Milwaukee In Final Spring Training Game 8-1

(Houston, TX) — All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa touched Zach Davies for a first-inning grand slam home run, leading the Houston Astros to an 8-1 win Tuesday. It was the final spring training game for both teams with the season starting Thursday. Charlie Morton and three relievers held Milwaukee to four hits and struck out 14 batters in the lopsided game. Infielder Nick Franklin knocked in the Brewers only run in the seventh inning. All major league teams are taking Wednesday off. The Brewers travel to San Diego and open the 2018 season against the Padres in a 2:10 P-M game Thursday.

>>Florida Guard Gives Badgers Verbal Commitment

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team was hurting for guards this season, but help is on the way. D’Mitrick Trice and Kobe King be fully recovered from time-stealing injuries suffered last season and Wisconsin has apparently won the recruiting battle for six-foot-two Tai Strickland of St. Petersburg, Florida. He’s the son of former N-B-A player Rod Strickland and he joins Taylor Currie of Clarkston, Michigan, and Joe Hedstrom of Hopkins, Minnesota, in the Class of 2018. Hedstrom will walk-on next season, then be on scholarship after that.

>>Packers Still Looking Far & Wide For Cornerbacks

(Orlando, FL) — The pitch for Kyle Fuller didn’t work, but the Green Bay Packers aren’t done in their search for cornerbacks. Fuller was at the top of their list when the Packers were stopped by the Chicago Bears. Big offers by other teams for standout players like Trumaine Johnson and Malcolm Butler shut Green Bay out. Packers president Mark Murphy says the numbers escalated faster than they anticipated, but general manager Brian Gutekunst says things have actually gone about as expected. There’s a lot more money available for N-F-L players this spring — and the Packers still need some cornerbacks.