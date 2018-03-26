Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Stopped Cold By World Champion Astros

(Houston, TX) — The Milwaukee Brewers were held to a pair of runs on a third-inning double by Christian Yelich while losing an exhibition game at Houston 5-2. Seven Astros pitchers held Milwaukee to a total of five hits and Kyle Tucker’s seventh-inning grand-slam was the big blow for Houston. Brent Suter started and pitched five solid innings for Milwaukee, allowing five hits, no walks and striking out seven. He gave up one run. The grand slam came off Brewers lefty Quintin Torres-Costa, though three of the runs were charged to Josh Hader.

>>Bucks Go For 3rd Win In A Row Against Clippers

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Los Angeles to play the Clippers while working for their third win in a row. The Bucks are flying high with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup and a season sweep of the San Antonio Spurs on the books after Sunday’s 106-103 win. With nine games to go in the season, Milwaukee is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Miami and a full game behind the Washington Wizards.

>>Jordy Nelson “Hurt,” But Moves On Quickly

(Orlando, FL) — Former Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson says he was hurt because the Packers didn’t make any effort to work things out so he could stay. The 32-year-old veteran was coming off his worst professional season with 53 catches for 482 yards. However, putting the hurt aside, Nelson has moved on, quickly signing a two-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, good for 13-million dollars guaranteed. Raiders coach Jon Gruden says he is really happy to have Nelson on his team now.

>>His Marquette Team Is Finished, But Rowsey Plays On

(San Antonio, TX) — Marquette senior Andrew Rowsey will be playing San Antonio at the Final Four this weekend. His team was knocked out of the N-I-T, but Rowsey is competing in the three-on-three tournament and the three-point shooting contest. Seniors from top conferences like the Big East are competing for 100-thousand dollars in prize money. Rowsey will be teamed up with Xavier’s J.P. Macura and Trevon Beluiett and Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez. The three-point contest will be broadcast by E-S-P-N Thursday at 8:00 P-M.