Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bucks Stop Spurs Streak Cold 106-103

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks scored 11 straight points right after halftime, then protected the lead the rest of the way while beating San Antonio 106-103 Sunday. The Spurs came in as one of the hottest teams in the N-B-A with a six-game winning streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks. Eric Bledsoe tacked on another 23 points. Milwaukee was up by a dozen points with three-and-a-half minutes to go, but only scored one bucket the rest of the way. The Spurs had a chance to tie with 10 seconds left. LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 34 for San Antonio. The Bucks play at Los Angeles against the Clippers Tuesday night.

>>Stricker Wins 2nd Straight Tour Champions Event

(Biloxi, MS) — Madison golfer Steve Stricker won his second straight P-G-A Tour Champions event with an 11-under-par score Sunday in Mississippi. Stricker pulled away from the field on the closing nine holes at the Rapiscan Systems Classic and won by a three-stroke margin over Billy Andrade. Stricker was the winner of the Cologuard Classic three weeks ago in Tucson, Arizona, the last time he competed on the Tour Champions for golfers over the age of 50. He will play at the P-G-A Tour event in Houston next weekend as he tries to qualify for the Masters.

>>Brewers Win Unofficial Cactus League Title Despite 16-1 Defeat

(Phoenix, AZ) — A solo home run by Nick Franklin was the only scoring Milwaukee did in its last Arizona spring training game Sunday. The Chicago White Sox beat the Brewers 16-1. Despite the loss, Milwaukee “won” the unofficial Cactus League title. The Brewers play another spring training game tonight in Texas against the Houston Astros. They open the regular season Thursday in San Diego. Two Brewers were notified Sunday morning they will be on the first opening-day rosters of their major league careers. Pitchers Brent Suter and Brandon Woodruff will be making the trip to southern California.

>>St. Norbert Green Knights Win 5th National Championship

(Lake Placid, NY) — It took two overtimes, but the St. Norbert Green Knights sit on top of the N-C-A-A Division Three hockey world after a 3-2 win Saturday night. The win over Salve Regina University gives the Knights their fifth national title. They won their last 12 games in a row to finish the season with a 27-4-1 record. Junior Brad Pung scored the winning goal at 9:42 of the second overtime on the ice in Lake Placid, New York. Senior Captain Tanner Froese was named the most outstanding player in the tournament.