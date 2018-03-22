Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers Sign Veteran DB Tramon Williams, Bringing Him Back To GB

(Green Bay, WI) — N-F-L Network sources say veteran cornerback Tramon Williams has signed a two-year contract to return to the Green Bay Packers. The 35-year-old athlete played for the Arizona Cardinals last season and had what scouts call a “bounce-back” campaign. He was a Packer for nine seasons ending in 2014, grabbing 28 of his 32 career interceptions. It is likely the Packers will ask him to take a physical before he is officially signed.

>>Brewers Win Pitchers’ Duel From KC 1-0

(Phoenix, AZ) — A fourth-inning home run from Brett Phillips represented all the scoring in a 1-0 Milwaukee win over the Royals in Thursday Cactus League play. Zach Davies picked up the win as the Brewers prevailed for the 18th time in 26 spring training games. Nate Griep fanned two batters in the ninth and earned the save. The Brewers play the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at 2:05 P-M.

>>Brewers Working Angles To Keep LHP Wade Miley

(Phoenix, AZ) — Left-handed pitcher Wade Miley is now expected to be sidelined for a month while he rehabs a tear to the left side of his groin. Miley was injured in a spring training game Wednesday. He signed a minor league contract before reporting to Arizona which allows him to become a free agent if he isn’t placed on the Brewers big-league roster. Miley’s agent is said to be talking to Milwaukee G-M David Stearns as they look for a way to keep him with the organization. Before the injury, he had pitched well enough to earn a spot in the team’s starting rotation.

>>Bucks Not Expecting To Have Antetokounmpo For Bulls Game

(Chicago, IL) — All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for tonight’s (Friday’s) game at Chicago. Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle in Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at home. The Bucks are clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot from the Eastern Conference. They stand five games ahead of the Detroit Pistons with 11 games left in the regular season. The Bucks are 2-2 in games Antetokounmpo has missed this season.