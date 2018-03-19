mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Wisconsin Sports 3-20

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

 

>>Continued Defensive Lapses Cost Bucks In 124-117 Loss

(Cleveland, OH)  —  Milwaukee Bucks defenders failed to contest 3-pointers and allowed too many drives to the bucket in a 124-117 loss at Cleveland Monday night.  The Bucks stayed close most of the game, only to get blown out early in the fourth period while Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was on the bench.  They surrendered more than 110 points for the fifth time in six games.  James had a triple-double with 40 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.  It also hurt that Milwaukee misfired on 23-of-31 3-pointers.  Giannis Antetokounmpo played well in defeat with 37 points and 11 rebounds.  Khris Middleton scored 30.  The Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday at 7:00 P-M.

 

>>Marquette Needs Win To Get Trip To Madison Square Garden

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  Tuesday’s N-I-T quarterfinal matchup between Marquette and Penn State could turn into a shootout between the guys in the backcourt.  Nittany Lions guard Tony Carr led the Big Ten Conference in scoring at 19-point-nine points-a-game.  He poured in 24 as Penn State upset top-seeded Notre Dame Saturday.  Andrew Rowsey scored 29 in a win over Oregon in the second round and if he scores 24 tonight at home he becomes the Golden Eagles’ all-time, single-season scoring record holder.  Even if he is held in check, Marquette could ride the hot hand of Markus Howard — as it has so many times this season.  Tip-off at the Al McGuire Center is at 6:00 P-M.  The winning team qualifies for the N-I-T semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

 

>>Brewers OF “Situation” May Be Solving Itself

(Phoenix, AZ)  —  One of the worries coming into the 2018 season was how Milwaukee was going to get enough playing time for all of its talented outfielders.  If Keon Broxton doesn’t start hitting, that problem could resolve itself.  Broxton was three-for-his-first-seven at-bats, but has been three-for-26 since then and he has struck out 16 times in 38 plate appearances.  He does have a remaining minor league option, so it’s possible he would start the season in Triple-A.  The Brewers were off Monday, but they return to Cactus League action this (Tuesday) afternoon at 2:10 P-M against Colorado.

 

>>DE Wilkerson:  $1.5M In Guaranteed Money From Packers

(Green Bay, WI)  —  The signing of former New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson leaves Green Bay 21-million dollars under the N-F-L salary cap — including the deal given tight end Jimmy Graham.  Wilkerson’s agreement includes one-and-a-half-million dollars in guaranteed money.  It’s a one-year deal worth a total of four-point-seven-million.  The money devoted to Wilkerson and Graham is actually a full one-million dollars less than the team saved by releasing wide receiver Jordy Nelson

 

>>Jolene Anderson Taking Another Shot At WNBA

(Port Wing, WI)  —  Former University of Wisconsin basketball record-setter Jolene Anderson gets her third shot at the W-N-B-A this spring.  Anderson is going to try out for the Los Angeles Sparks.  She says it’s always been her dream to play in the U-S-based league.  For the last five years, she’s played in Italy.  Anderson was picked in the 2008 W-N-B-A Draft by the Connecticut Sun, playing 24 games before she was released.  Three years later she participated in training camp with the Chicago Sky, but didn’t make the final roster.  The Sparks called her, this time.  The all-important tryouts will be held in May.

 

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Ralph D. Thompson March 19, 2018
    Ralph D. Thompson, 74 of Exland, passed away unexpectedly at this home on Saturday, March 17th.  He is survived by his wife, Janet, 1 son, Dale of Cumberland, 3 daughters, Renee Sajdera of Radisson, Julie Thompson of Exland and Denise Wiperfurth of Minoqua, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, Max and Russ both of Exland […]
  • Norma A. Anderson March 19, 2018
    Norma A. Anderson, 95 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, March 16th in Stanley.  She is survived by her daughter, Joni Hall of Ladysmith, and 1 grandson. Funeral services for Norma Anderson will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 21, at Nash-Jackan  Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Russ Kinney officiating.  Burial will be in […]
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Purdue's Isaac Haas not expected to play in tourney, even with brace March 20, 2018
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue center Isaac Haas appears to be done for the season, even if Purdue's medical team or its crack engineering department can create an elbow brace that allows him to play in the NCAA tournament. Even if the NCAA approves a protective device for Haas' fractured right elbow, coach Matt Painter said, there […]
  • Michigan State's crisis affected Tom Izzo and his program March 20, 2018
    Tom Izzo walked into his final news conference before a game this season and saw Michigan State's interim president conducting interviews
  • AP source: MLB hopes for Yanks-Red Sox in London in 2019 March 19, 2018
    Major League Baseball is working to finalize a two-game series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at London's Olympic Stadium on June 29-30 in 2019, a person familiar with the plans tells The Associated Press
RSS ABC NEWS
