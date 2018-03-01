Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>UPDATE–Badgers Get Another Chance To Upset Michigan State

(New York, NY) — Wisconsin put a scare into the Spartans eight days ago. Today (Friday), at 11:00 A-M, they need to hand Michigan State a loss to extend the season. After beating Maryland 59-54 Thursday, the Badgers have won four of their last five games. Center Ethan Happ scored 14 and guard Brad Davison chipped in 13 as Wisconsin edged the Terrapins in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Winning this tournament is Bucky’s only chance to keep the long string of post-season appearances going. The win over Maryland improved the Badger record to 15-17. Michigan State had to sweat out a 68-63 win over the surging Badgers February 25th.

>>Packer Ticket Prices Going Up — Still Below NFL Average

(Green Bay, WI) — Packer fans will have to dig a little deeper to watch the green-and-gold in person next fall. For the ninth consecutive season, ticket prices are moving higher. Fans wanting to attend a pre-season game will pay an extra two-dollars and the price of a regular season game will go up by seven. End zone seats now cost 109 dollars and seats between the 20-yard lines will go for 136 dollars in the regular season. Those prices are still cheaper than average for the N-F-L. The Packers have around 38-thousand season ticket holders.

>>Bucks Waive Kilpatrick, Pick Up Shabazz Muhammad

(Milwaukee, WI) — N-B-A sources indicate wing Shabazz Muhammad will join the Milwaukee Bucks after clearing waivers. Muhammad has reached a buyout agreement with the Minnesota Timberwolves. To make room, the Bucks have requested waivers on guard Sean Kilpatrick. Muhammad was the 14th overall pick in the 2013 N-B-A Draft. He has averaged nine points and nearly three rebounds-a-game over the last five years, but he hasn’t played much recently. He won’t be available when the Bucks host the Indiana Pacers tonight (Friday) at 7:00 P-M.

>>Big Ten Hockey Tournament Opens With Badgers Playing Michigan

(Ann Arbor, MI) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team plays at Michigan in the first of a best-of-three series in the Big Ten Tournament’s first round tonight (Friday) at 6:30 P-M. The Badgers are seeded sixth and the Wolverines third in the post-season action. The other two first-round series have Michigan State at Ohio State and Minnesota at Penn State. Regular-season champion Notre Dame gets a bye.

>>Boone Logan Sees 1st Cactus League Action

(Phoenix, AZ) — Lefty reliever Boone Logan is expected to take the mound this (Friday) afternoon when Milwaukee plays the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 2:05 P-M. Logan missed the last half of the 2017 season with a torn lat muscle in Cleveland. Eric Thames was scratched from Thursday’s 6-1 win over Arizona with a stiff back. The team says the move was precautionary. Jesus Aguilar replaced Thames in the lineup.