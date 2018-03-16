Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Marquette Shoots Down Ducks 101-92

(Milwaukee, WI) — Unfazed by a deeper 3-point line, Marquette kept hitting the long bombs in a 101-92 N-I-T win over Oregon Sunday. The Golden Eagles will play Penn State in the tournament’s quarterfinal round Tuesday at the Al McGuire Center. Andrew Rowsey hit six-of-10 3-pointers and led all scorers with 29. The Eagles hit more than half of their long shots (12-of-23) and 60 percent overall while scoring a season-high 101 points. They led by 20 at the half, 58-38, and built the lead as big as 27 before foul trouble and a pressing Oregon defense cut the final margin. Markus Howard scored 18 before fouling out and five Marquette players were in double figures.

>>Badger Women’s Hockey Falls Short Of Championship Game

(Minneapolis, MN) — A 4-3 double-overtime loss to Colgate ends the season for the Wisconsin women’s hockey team in the N-C-A-A Frozen Four semifinals. Wisconsin took twice as many shots, 48-to-24, and had several good scoring opportunities in the Saturday game which went two overtime periods. On the other hand, the Badgers never led and gave up three power-play goals. Baylee Wellhausen scored Wisconsin’s first goal to tie it at 1-1, then Claudia Kepler brought the Badgers from behind with her 22nd goal of the season to square the score at 2-2. Sophomore Mekenzie Steffen knotted the score for the final time, 3-3, late in the third period, but the Red Raiders found the range in the closing minutes of the second overtime to earn the title shot against Clarkson. Clarkson defended its national title Sunday with a 2-1 overtime win over Colgate.

>>Brewers Put Vogt On DL

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers are putting catcher Stephen Vogt on the disabled list. That shows that he brings a lot of value because putting the 33-year-old on the D-L means the team will have to pay his three-million dollar salary. Vogt’s sore shoulder has kept him idle this spring. He apparently showed Milwaukee enough in 45 games last season to risk the money. The Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Sunday. Christian Yelich reached base four times on two walks and two hits. One of the hits was a homer and he drove in three. Chase Anderson went six innings to get the win.

>>Packers Try To Get Chicago CB Fuller, But Bears Keep Him

(Green Bay, WI) — An effort by the Green Bay Packers to sign cornerback Kyle Fuller ended when the Bears matched the offer sheet. Chicago had put the transition tag on Fuller before the start of free agency — meaning he could negotiate with other teams, but the Bears had the right of first refusal. Green Bay’s lack of cap space was a factor in the miss. Now, three of the top cornerbacks are off the boards. If the Pack doesn’t find somebody, it will have an awfully-young defensive backfield because the positions will be filled through the draft.

>>Louisville Bounces Marquette Women — No Wisconsin Teams Left

(Louisville, KY) — Myisha Hines-Allen scored 24 points and had 13 rebounds as Louisville beat Marquette Sunday in the second round of the women’s N-C-A-A Tournament 90-72. The Cardinals dominated in the paint and hit 64 percent of its shots. Marquette was led by Allazia Blockton’s 34 points. The Golden Eagles trailed by 17 points or more most of the second half of the game. Marquette’s season ends with a 24-10 record.