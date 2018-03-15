Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>April 11th Brewers-Cardinals Game Available Only On Facebook

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers-Cardinals game April 11th will be one of the 25 Major League Baseball games available only on Facebook this season. No other television broadcast of the 12:15 P-M game will be seen. The Central Division showdown will be part of baseball’s digital-only broadcast agreement with the social media giant. One major league game will be streamed each week on the M-L-B Live Show Facebook page. New tools will be offered. “In-game production elements specially-designed for intuitively watching, sharing and interacting with Facebook” will be available, according to an M-L-B Network statement.

>>Former Packer Jordy Nelson Signs With Raiders

(Oakland, CA) — Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson wasn’t on the unemployment line very long. Reports out of Oakland have Nelson signing a two-year, 15-million dollar agreement with the Raiders. Thirteen-million of that money would be guaranteed for the former Packer star. Nelson was cut by Green Bay Tuesday, made a few visits and signed with Oakland two days later.

>>Wisconsin Hockey Women Back In The Frozen Four

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Wisconsin women’s hockey team makes its 11th N-C-A-A Frozen Four appearance starting with a game tonight (Friday) against Clarkson at 7:00 P-M. To put the strength of the Badger hockey program in perspective — the other three semifinalist teams have combined for six appearances. The winner of tonight’s game will take on the Clarkson-Ohio State winner Sunday in the N-C-A-A title game at 2:00 P-M. Clarkson is the defending national champion. Abby Roque leads the Badgers with 11 goals and 29 assists, good for 40 points and she is plus-29 while on the ice, good for second this season in the W-C-H-A.

>>Marquette Basketball Open NCAA Against Dayton

(Louisville, KY) — The Marquette women’s basketball team takes on Dayton this (Friday) afternoon in the first round of the N-C-A-A Tournament. Marquette is seeded eighth and Dayton is seeded ninth. Both teams won 23 games this season, but the Golden Eagles’ strength of schedule was rated much higher — 40th compared to 101st. Tip-off is at 1:30 P-M from Louisville.

>>Bucks Try To Turn It Around (Again) As Atlanta Comes To MKE

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks will have had a couple of days of practice to figure try to figure things out before Atlanta comes to town. Milwaukee stumbled big-time in a 126-117 loss at Orlando this week. The loss cost the Bucks a stance to put a small amount of distance between them and Miami in the battle for a playoff spot. Milwaukee is still up by a half-game, but the Heat hold the tie-breaker if they finish with the same record. Atlanta offers another chance for the Bucks to beat up on a struggling team. The Hawks come into Saturday’s 5:00 P-M contest having lost five-in-a-row and 10 out of their last 12 games.