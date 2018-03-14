Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Harvard Rally Falls Short, Golden Eagles Win NIT Game 67-60

(Milwaukee, WI) — Harvard managed to trim a 19-point Marquette lead to just five, but the Golden Eagles held on to win their first-round N-I-T showdown at the Al McGuire Center 67-60 Wednesday. Seven Marquette turnovers late in the game helped the Crimson comeback. Markus Howard let the Eagles with 22 points, while Andrew Rowsey chipped in with 15. Marquette nailed seven-of-16 3-pointers, even though the line was placed more than a foot-and-a-half farther from the basket for the N-I-T. The Golden Eagles will stay at home for the tournament’s second round against Oregon Sunday at 3:30 P-M.

>>Struggling Magic Upset Milwaukee Bucks 126-117

(Orlando, FL) — The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a disappointing 126-117 loss in a game at Orlando Wednesday night. The Magic had lost five in a row and were fresh off a one-sided defeat against the Spurs. When Milwaukee wiped out the Magic lead and went up 80-77, things looked better, then Orlando scored 10 points in a row. Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. The Bucks were plus-10 points when he was on the court for more than 40 minutes and minus-19 in the seven-and-a-half minutes he was sitting out. Milwaukee hosts the Atlanta Hawks Saturday at 5:00 P-M in the next game.

>>Green Bay Works On Defensive Backfield

(Green Bay, WI) — League sources say the Green Bay Packers are working on rebuilding that defensive backfield. E-S-P-N’s Adam Schefter reports the Packers and the Oakland Raiders both have interest in Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin. He’s coming off two solid seasons in Indianapolis after having some success with the Ravens and Patriots. E-S-P-N also reports former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson could be moving from one great quarterback to another. He has meetings set with three teams, including the New Orleans Saints.

>>WIAA Extends Deal With University of Wisconsin-Madison

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association reports the extension of its deal with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to play host to several state championship events through 2025. The boys state basketball tournament is being played tonight (Thursday) through this weekend. State championships in football, boys basketball, golf, and wrestling will stay in Madison. High school state championships for girls and boys volleyball, and girls basketball will be played at Green Bay’s Resch Center through 2025.

>>Braun “Goes Yard” Twice, Brewers Blast White Sox 11-3

(Phoenix, AZ) — First baseman Ryan Braun may not be comfortable at his new position defensively, but he’s comfortable at the plate. He went two-for-two with two homers and five runs batted in Wednesday while the Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 11-3. Jhoulys Chacin pitched the first four-and-two-thirds innings in the Cactus League game, giving up three unearned runs to take the win. Keon Broxton, Travis Shaw, and Jake Hager also pounded home runs. The Brewers play the Texas Rangers today (Thursday) at 3:05 P-M.