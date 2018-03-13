Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers Have Busy Tuesday As Just Before Official NFL Season Starts

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers have cut ties with one of the team’s best wide receivers. Jordy Nelson was a favorite target of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and he has been with Green Bay for 10 seasons. The team needed some cap space while signing tight end Jimmy Graham. He played last year for the Seahawks and is about to enter his eighth professional season. Pass rusher Muhammad Wilkerson also signed on the dotted line Tuesday. He agreed to a one-year deal good for five-million dollars, including another three-million in incentives. He’s coming off a couple of mediocre seasons with the Jets.

>>Woodruff Pushing For Slot In Milwaukee Rotation

(Phoenix, AZ) — Brandon Woodruff threw four solid innings and Jesus Aguilar pounded a game-winning, two-run homer as the Brewers edged Texas 4-3 Tuesday. Milwaukee has won 12-out-of-18 spring training games. Woodruff is the teams’ number-three minor league prospect and he would figure to start the season in Triple-A. Catcher Stephen Vogt says the pain in his throwing shoulder is much better, but the pain he felt while trying to throw earlier this week has him seeking a second opinion on what might be causing the discomfort. His three-million dollar contract isn’t guaranteed, so he needs to make the team to get the big payday. The sore arm complicates things as he battles Jeff Bandy for the position behind starter Manny Pina.

>>Marquette Seeded 2nd In NIT

(Milwaukee, WI) — Players on the Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team will have to adjust to some new rules as they meet Harvard tonight (Wednesday) at 6:00 P-M in the N-I-T. The game will be preceded by a Blue and Gold Pre-game reception at the on-campus Union Sports Annex starting at 4:00. The N-C-A-A is testing out some possible rule changes during the tournament, like — extending the 3-point line 20 inches farther away from the backboard, widening the free-throw lane from 12-to-16 feet, playing four 10-minute quarters and teams shooting two free throws starting with the fifth foul in each quarter.

>>Van Vliet Decides To Leave Badger Basketball

(Madison, WI) — Seven-footer Andy Van Vliet has been granted his release by basketball coach Greg Gard, so the junior can explore his transfer options. The school announced Van Vliet’s intention to leave Tuesday. Van Vliet is a native of Antwerp, Belgium. He averaged three-point-four points-a-game, to go with one-point-four rebounds last season. His career-high of 18 points and eight rebounds came in the game against South Carolina State. He played in 31 games over two seasons for the Badgers.