Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Jennings Returns To Bucks With Solid Performance

(Memphis, TN) — Brandon Jennings made his return to the Milwaukee Bucks a good one, scoring 16 points, dishing out a dozen assists and even grabbing eight rebounds. The near-triple-double helped the Bucks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-103. Jennings is with the team that took him in the first round of the 2009 N-B-A on a 10-day contract, so he doesn’t have a lot of time to show he belongs. He says the knee injury which nearly ended his career is completely healed. Khris Middleton’s 24 points led Milwaukee scoring as the Memphis losing streak was extended to 18 games in-a-row. The Grizzlies hit nine of their first 10 shots, then it all fell apart. The Bucks play at Orlando tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

>>NFL Sources: Packers Looking To Add Speed On Offense

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers are jumping into the free agent marketplace feet-first, with reports linking them to wide receivers Allen Robinson of the Jaguars and Sammy Watkins of the Rams. The N-F-L Network reports Green Bay is looking for some speed — and that could spell the end of the line for veteran receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb. The Packers have also been connected to tight end Jimmy Graham of the Seahawks, if he doesn’t decide to return to the Saints. The Packers have tendered contracts to exclusive rights free agents Justin McCray, an offensive lineman, and wide receiver Michael Clark. They have decided to move on from injured punter Jake Schum.

>>Are You Ready For Some Football?

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers open spring football practice (today) in Madison. Preparation starts for the annual spring game less than three months removed from the 34-24 Orange Bowl win against the Miami Hurricanes. The spring game will be played at Camp Randall Stadium April 13th starting at 6:00 P-M. The Badgers are getting ready for their fourth season under head coach Paul Chryst after winning 34 of 41 starts. Most of the offense is returning and it was already pretty good. The defense will be missing seven starters and that will be a challenge for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

>>Brewers: Chase Anderson To Start Opening Day

(Phoenix, AZ) — Chase Anderson gets the opening day start for the Milwaukee Brewers. Manager Craig Counsell named the right-hander to start the March 29th game in San Diego. Anderson was so solid in a 12-4 campaign during 2017 that the team extended his contract by two years and 23-and-a-half million dollars. The Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Monday’s Cactus League game in Arizona, 7-6. Orlando Arcia went three-for-three and Milwaukee got home runs from second baseman Keston Hiura, catcher Christian Bethancourt and first baseman Ji-Man Choi. The Brewers play Texas today (Tuesday).

>>Marquette Women Face Dayton In 1st Round Of NCAA Tournament

(Louisville, KY) — The eighth-seeded Marquette woman’s basketball team meets Dayton Friday in the first round of the N-C-A-A Tournament. The Golden Eagles are seeded eighth. They will try to bounce back from the 98-63 pasting they absorbed from DePaul in the Big East Tournament title game. They also want to play better than they did in this tournament last year when they dropped a 68-65 decision to Quinnipiac. The Eagles are playing in the N-C-A-A Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time in 18 seasons.