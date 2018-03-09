Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Wisconsin Women’s Hockey Qualifies For 11th Frozen Four

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Wisconsin Badgers will meet Colgate at 7:00 P-M Friday in the semifinals of the 2018 Frozen Four. The Wisconsin women earned the spot by blanking Minnesota Saturday afternoon 4-0 behind a pair of goals from Abby Roque and another shutout by goaltender Kristen Campbell in the quarterfinals. Presley Norby and Claudia Kepler scored the other two goals to help keep the Badgers unbeaten on their home ice. The win put the Badgers in the finals for the fifth straight season. The N-C-A-A Frozen Four is being skated at Ridder Arena at the University of Minnesota. Minnesota lost 11 games this season and five of those losses came in the rivalry games against Wisconsin.

>>Packers: Plenty To Do Between Now & 3:00 P.M. Wednesday

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay’s director of football operations has plenty to get done between now and the official start of the new year for the N-F-L Wednesday afternoon. Three P-M is when contracts expire, free agency officially starts and general managers begin putting together what they hope will be a Super Bowl-winning roster. Russ Ball is negotiating contracts. Right now, the Packers have nine players who will become unrestricted free agents, two restricted free agents, and 11 exclusive rights free agents. In the interim, Ball has to submit qualifying offers for any of the restricted free agents the team wants to keep, submit minimum salary tenders to the exclusive rights free agents and work on a verbal agreement with unrestricted free agents on other teams focused on that 3:00 P-M deadline.

>>Injuries Force Bucks To Shuffle Roster

(Memphis, TN) — Back-to-back games against a couple of weaker opponents are giving the Milwaukee Bucks a chance to break a bad string of performances. The Bucks beat the New York Knicks last Friday 120-112. Dealing with backcourt injuries, the team has made a pair of transactions, re-activating first-round draft pick D-J Wilson after a short stint in the G-League and signing former first-round pick Brandon Jennings to a 10-day contract. The Grizzlies have some big problems in a season that has seen them lose 48-of-66 games. They have dropped 17 games in a row. Tip-off tonight (Monday) is at 7:00 P-M at the FedEx Forum.

>>Marquette By-Passed By NCAA Selection Committee

(New York, NY) — The Marquette Golden Eagles won’t be in the N-C-A-A Tournament. The critical blow to Marquette’s hopes probably came in a 70-62 loss to DePaul February 24th. The Eagles weren’t even that close to the “bubble,” with at least four teams left out who were ranked higher on Selection Sunday. The last four squads chosen by the tournament committee were U-C-L-A, St. Bonaventure, Arizona State, and Syracuse. Six Big East schools made the tournament — Villanova, Xavier, Providence, Creighton, Seton Hall and Butler. Marquette will host Harvard at 6:00 P-M Wednesday in the first round of the N-I-T.

>>Knebel OK Despite Early Departure

(Goodyear, AZ) — Milwaukee Brewers closer Corey Knebel says he’s just “fine” after leaving Saturday’s Cactus League game against Colorado early with knee pain. Knebel was pitching off a wet mound. He says he’s had pain in the knee before and this won’t affect him in the regular season. The Brewers won Sunday’s game against Cleveland by scoring three times in the ninth inning. Ernesto Frieri earned the 5-4 victory. Wade Miley pitched the first five innings, giving up two runs.