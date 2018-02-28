Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Bucks Fall Apart After 1st Quarter, Get Blasted By Pistons 110-87

(Detroit, MI) — The Milwaukee Bucks lost a third straight game Wednesday night, dropping a 110-87 decision in Detroit. After hitting almost 62 percent of their shots in the high-scoring first period, the Bucks managed to connect a weak 29 percent the rest of the way. The Pistons were aggressive while grabbing 22 offensive rebounds, providing a lot of second-chance points. Eric Bledsoe led Milwaukee scoring with 19 points and Khris Middleton had 17. All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game with an eye injury early in the fourth quarter. Coach Joe Prunty says Antetokounmpo will be re-evaluated today (Thursday). The Bucks return to the home court Friday night against Indianapolis.

>>Brewers Set Up Doubleheader For Friday

(Phoenix, AZ) — You don’t really see doubleheaders played during spring training, but that’s what the Milwaukee Brewers have set up for Friday. They will host the Los Angeles Angels in what is being called a “B” game, scheduled to go seven innings, in addition to the scheduled 2:05 P-M game at Maryvale Ballpark against Seattle. Manager Craig Counsell says his pitchers need some extra work and the Angels were facing the same situation. This can solve some issues for both teams. A 10-10 tie with the San Francisco Giants Wednesday leaves Milwaukee with a 5-1-1 Cactus League record so far. They play the Arizona Diamondbacks today (Thursday) at 2:10 P-M.

>>Packer RB Jones Pleads No Contest To Charge

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers running back Aaron Jones has pleaded no contest to a traffic citation he was issued last October for driving with a controlled substance in his system. Jones admitted smoking marijuana before he was stopped for going 79 miles-an-hour in a 55 zone just outside the Green Bay city limits. Charges for operating without a license and speeding were dropped as part of a plea agreement. His driver’s license has been suspended for six months, he had to pay a one-thousand-dollar fine and has to undergo an alcohol assessment.

>>WIAA High School Hockey State Tournaments Starting Thursday

(Madison, WI) — The Alliant Energy Center will be filled with high school hockey fans for the next three days as the W-I-A-A boys and girls state hockey tournaments are played. Hudson is seeded number-one in the boys tournament and is the defending champion with a 23-1-1 record. Boys quarterfinal games start this morning at 10:00 A-M. Boys and girls semifinal games are set for Friday.

>>Wisconsin’s Newest Baseball Team Looks For Name, Gets Ready For 2019

(Franklin, WI) — Wisconsin’s entry into the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball will play in a new stadium in summer 2019 — and the team needs a name. Home games will be played at the Ballpark Commons Stadium. Work on the four-thousand seat venue begins this spring in Franklin. The new team will compete against opponents like the Chicago Dogs. Backers say the new stadium is being designed as a tribute to Wisconsin agriculture and farming families. That might be a good place to start when coming up with a name, but the team says it’s still okay to think out-of-the-box. Entries are due by April 24th and the winner will get 25-hundred dollars.