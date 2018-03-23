Sandra A. Shimko, 76, of Exland, died Thursday, March 22, at Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake. She is survived by her 3 sons, Robert of Bruce, Jesse of Bruce, Tim of Hayward, 1 daughter, Elizabeth Jiskra of Sheldon, 16 grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren, 2 sisters, Kathy Zimmerman of Bruce and Kelly Scoles of Medford, 1 brother, Robert Hause of Exland.

A Celebration of Life for Sandra Shimko will be held on Wednesday, March 28th from 1 PM to 5 PM at the Murry Town Hall. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce is assisting the family with arrangements.