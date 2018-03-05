Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-5-18

*WINTER STORM WARNING VALID UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix*

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY VALID UNTIL NOON TUESDAY for Crawford County*

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY VALID 3 PM MONDAY – 12 PM TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: Chippewa, Eau Claire, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Trempealeau, Vernon and Washburn*

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY VALID 6 PM MONDAY – NOON TUESDAY for Clark and Taylor counties*

The forecast for today varies based on where you live. Near the Minnesota/Wisconsin border and points west, the morning will feature a wintry mix of snow/sleet and rain. This will have a tough time moving east with a dry east flow continuing. Winds will be stronger, sustained 20-25 mph with gusts possibly to 40 mph. Though we could see a few scattered snow showers or mix showers pass through during the day, it won’t be until late afternoon when chances for snow really ramp up.

The storm is a tricky one to forecast with this dry east flow and a rather unusual track for the Upper Midwest. The low is forecast to move from the Northern Plains down to the southeast and then to our south on Tuesday, while weakening. This type of track doesn’t typically produce a big snow accumulation for the area, and this is why amounts are forecast to be higher further west, closer to the low. Still, there will be a good amount of moisture and strong upper level energy to tap, so this will continue to have to be watched. On this track we will remain on the cold side of this system but initially there may be at least a shallow layer of above freezing air that could bring some mixed precipitation to the south and west of Eau Claire. By the time precipitation arrives in the Chippewa Valley it is likely to be just snow. Highs will be in the mid 30’s. As steadier precipitation arrives by late afternoon, temperatures will drop down to around freezing and we will start to see an accumulation. This will blow around with the stronger winds, also reducing visibility. Most of our accumulations should come through the evening, up through about midnight. Intensity and coverage will then start to lessen, and this trend will continue into Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 20’s, while winds finally start to diminish some.

Snow accumulations will likely be highest in our western counties on through Eastern Minnesota, where it will start earlier and last longer. This is where winter storm warnings will be in effect and 5-8″ of accumulation is expected. There will also be some blowing and drifting with some of the stronger winds. Further east through much of the Chippewa Valley on to the south/east, amounts will be lower, but still enough accumulation to lead to slippery travel and require some clean up. Currently we are forecasting 3-5″ in these locations. This will be a slow moving system and thus scattered, lighter snow is likely to continue through much of Tuesday. Though it won’t be as windy, we can still expect some blowing and drifting through Tuesday with northeast winds of 12-20 mph.

The first weekend of March was a busy one for Rusk County authorities. Friday morning just before 10 AM, Probation and Parole requested a Rusk County deputy at a location on Highway 27, Ladysmith. According to the police log, a deputy was to take Nick Witt into custody and transport him to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday morning at about 2 AM, a Rusk County deputy attempted to stop a Silver Pickup 10 80 on West Railroad Avenue, Bruce. After a few minutes the vehicle was stopped and a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 2:30 AM Sunday, received a transfer call from the Ladysmith Police Department from a male subject advising that a drunk driver crashed into his yard at a location on Range line Road, Conrath. According to the report, the reporting party advised that he was milking cows and the driver came stumbling into the barn. A Rusk County deputy, Ladysmith Officer and Sheldon Ambulance responded to the scene. The City Officer arriving at the scene, found a Chevy one ton Dually in the ditch that struck a power pole near this location. The subject, Jacob P. Miller, had some injuries to his facial region as a result of the incident. Miller was taken by ambulance to RCMH where a legal blood draw was conducted. He was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday afternoon at about 12:40, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Town Line Road, Ladysmith. After an investigation the driver showed a valid warrant out of Barron County. The driver was issued a criminal citation for OWL 2nd Offense and falsely displaying registration. The driver was placed under arrest for the warrant and bond violation.

According to the police log, just after 1 PM Sunday, a Rusk County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was East Bound on Pierce Street towards County Highway VV near Sheldon. The vehicle pulled into a residence on Davlin Street and the County deputy had the subject at gun point. The subject was in custody and the County placed a hold on the vehicle. No other information was available.

Sunday night at about 10:20 PM, a caller reported to Rusk County authorities that a driver in a White Jeep or SVU type vehicle tried to force them off to the side of the road on County Highway D, Sheldon, and told them he had a knife. They were able to get by and make it home. A few minutes later, according to the report, a female subject advised that Larry Hartman was just in their house. She advised he was looking for her husband and asked him to take him somewhere because he didn’t have a enough gas. Hartman looked confused and when they asked him to leave he smelled of intoxicants. After a few minutes, a Rusk County deputy saw the Whit vehicle parked in front of Reich’s which was closed. The deputy talked to a subject from the bar who stated that Hartman was there earlier and is now walking around Sheldon. Hartmen has a body only warrant from Eau Claire County. A Ladysmith Officer responded to the village of Sheldon to search for Hartman. The City Officer located Hartman walking near the intersection of Main Street and 3rd Street. Hartmen was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail where he provided a breath sample that showed .21. He was not to be consuming alcohol.

Ladysmith Police Saturday night at about 7:40, responded to a residence on Worden Avenue East in reference to receiving information that Jesse J. Johnson, was staying there. Johnson came out of the residence without incident and was taken into custody for the warrant that he had through Rusk County circuit court. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.