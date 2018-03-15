Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-15-18

March is half way done and we are now just days away from the official start to spring! The new season officially kicks off on Tuesday. Through the second half of the month we really see our temperatures warming. We started out this first month of meteorological spring with highs on average at 34 and lows at 15. Now at the mid point, we are usually seeing highs at 41 and lows at 21. By the end of the month highs should be nearing 50 with overnight lows closer to 30. Mother Nature will be giving us a preview of more “spring-like” weather this weekend just in time for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Sunshine continues today as yet another cell of high pressure takes hold. This one coming in from the north, and it will keep our weather tranquil into this next weekend. Initially it will bring some chillier air into the state from Canada, and we will feel that through today as highs fall back into the 30’s. The high will remain to our north and northeast into Friday, while slowly weakening. The work week will finish up with more sunshine while highs return to the lower 40’s. A storm system is forecast to slide from the Plains and to our south by later Friday and into Saturday, and though we may see a few high clouds from this system, it will likely have no impact on the Chippewa Valley. There may be a little rain and wet snow that grazes some of our southern counties Friday night but chances will be even higher further south, which would exit by early Saturday.

At 1:00 AM this (Thursday) morning, Ladysmith Police responded to RCMH for a report of Eric Michael Wikaryasz trying to leave and would like an officer. While a City Officer spoke with Wikaryasz, the Officer smelled the odor of intoxicants coming from Wikaryasz. City Police were advised that Wikaryasz had multiple open bonds that state that he is not to consume alcohol. Police arrested him for misdemeanor bail jumping. Wikaryasz was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Local heroes were recognized Wednesday morning. The Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross held its annual Heroes Breakfast to celebrate selfless acts of courage and kindness. The event was held at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire and seven heroes from six counties were represented. Military Hero, Health Care Hero, from the Heart Hero, and Hero of a lifetime were among the represented categories. The Hero of a Lifetime was presented to Sherry Wallace of Rusk County. An emergency medical technician, Wallace used her training during an active shooter investigation in Rusk County. She also provided coffee, food and support to all affected.

MADISON – Governor Walker visited schools in Rib Lake and Gillett today to highlight the positive effect that increased Sparsity Aid will have on Wisconsin’s rural school districts. Earlier this week, Governor Walker signed Assembly Bill 835 into law which provides additional aid to rural school districts. This investment comes on top of the historic $11.5 billion investment for K-12 education included in the state budget.

“Wisconsin students are our state’s future leaders and they deserve an education that will prepare them for a bright future,” said Governor Walker. “We are committed to making sure that every student has access to a quality education, regardless of their ZIP code. This additional state funding will help ensure our rural schools can put the necessary resources into their classrooms to inspire student success. And, on top of this, we provided a $200 per pupil increase for every student in every school this year and a $204 increase for every student in every school next year. We are getting positive things done for the people of Wisconsin.”

The state Senate’s top Democrat is tearing apart Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new school safety legislation.

Walker released the bills Thursday. They focus on enhancing school safety but impose no restrictions on guns.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling issued a news release accusing Walker of ignoring student pleas for gun control. She said the legislation does nothing to improve background checks or keep domestic abusers from obtaining guns. She said failing to address gun control will only lead to more tragedy.

Walker ordered the Legislature to convene in special session to take up the bills. The Senate is expected to vote on the package Tuesday. The Assembly is expected to take them up sometime next week.

Republicans control both chambers, making passage all but certain.

(Medford, WI) — A Medford woman is scheduled to appear in Taylor County Court April 3rd to face charges she stole from the restaurant where she worked. Forty-two-year-old Jaime Johnson is accused of voiding sales, then pocketing the cash starting in 2015. Over the next three years, investigators say she stole about 64-thousand dollars. She’s also accused of destroying data which would have revealed her scheme. Johnson was fired after the company started looking into the unusual number of voided transactions. She is charged with two felonies.