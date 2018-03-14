Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-14-18

We are almost half way through March already and closing in on the final official days of winter and a feeling of spring will certainly be in the air in the next few days. The stretch of dry weather continues and although March is right about average so far for snowfall (just 0.2″ above normal), our monthly precipitation total is slightly below average (-0.15″). For the entire snowfall year and just in 2018 we are above average for snowfall and total precipitation. It will be interesting to see what the second half of the month and start to spring have in store!

A large high pressure system is sitting over the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, and will continue to influence our weather. In the upper levels of the atmosphere the flow continues to be from the north and northwest, which has prevented us from warming up much in recent days. In fact, we typically see our first 50 degree day of the year right around the 10th of March, but we’ve only even reached 40 just 3 times so far this month. We look to add another today with temperatures creeping closer to the 50° mark around Eau Claire this weekend.

Just after 8 PM Tuesday night, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at a location on Highway 73, Glen Flora. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy advised he was in contact with the female subject. The subject was wanted out of Chippewa County. The County deputy transported the female subject to the Rusk/Chippewa County line on Highway 27 for transfer to Chippewa County.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office did a follow up Tuesday night shortly after 10 PM, at a residence on Bass Lake Road, Ladysmith. Two Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, a deputy had one subject in Custody. The second deputy had another subject in custody and both were transported to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police at 2:15 PM Tuesday, investigated a possible scam/fraud complaint. According to the report, a City Officer met with a male subject who stated that he received a voicemail from a number which showed to be from Pannama City, Florida. The message advised it was the IRS and that he was named in four allegations and that he would be taken into custody by the local law enforcement. Ladysmith Police did some research and found the phone number to be an active scam/fraud. No other information was available.

Rusk County Development and the Rusk County Farm Bureau will be hosting a seminar on the return of Hemp to Wisconsin, and the opportunity to grow Industrial Hemp. The seminar will be held on Saturday, March 24th, from 10 AM to Noon at the Ladysmith High School Auditorium. The session is open to anyone and is free of charge. I t will be held in conjunction with the Rusk County Farm, Home, Sport and Garden Show also being held at the Ladysmith High School. With Prior changes at the Federal level and now within the State of Wisconsin, the opportunity exists to farm industrial henp on a Pilot Project basis. Licenses to grow hemp will be issued this year in Wisconsin.

A woman has been arrested after a domestic incident in Eau Claire.

Police say they received a tip call early Wednesday morning about an incident on Imperial Circle that led to a large police response. When officers arrived, they arrested a female suspect at the scene. Police have not released her name, but say a male victim was involved.

Officers were initially told the suspect had gone into other apartments, but later determined that wasn’t the case. Although the incident didn’t turn out to be as serious as originally thought, police say they always take situations like this one very seriously.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he would welcome a special legislative session to address school safety.

Gov. Scott Walker is working with Republican lawmakers on a package of bills to address school safety. The state Assembly ended its regular two-year session last month. The state Senate is expected to convene once more, on March 20.

Walker has come out against arming teachers but hasn’t said what he’s specifically preparing. His spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said the governor plans to release the bills before then.

Vos issued a news release Tuesday saying he would welcome Walker calling the Assembly back in a special session to address school safety. He said he wants to every Wisconsin parent to feel confident that their child is safe at school.