Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-13-18

The quiet stretch of weather that has been with us for nearly a week will continue as temperatures finally rise back to average tomorrow.

High pressure covers the area from the Northern Plains down to Texas, keeping us on the east side with chilly northerly flow. The wind direction will make it feel chilly again today, with a big trough to our east and a ridge to our west. Temperatures will struggle to warm up much with more breezes from the north and northwest. The day will be partly to mostly sunny with highs just above freezing but it will still feel colder with the breeze.

The ridge will then slide to our south on Wednesday, as a front drops down from the north. This front will arrive during the day with a few clouds and a wind shift from southwest to northwest into the afternoon. We will be able to warm up a bit as this system arrives, along with some sunshine and more breezes, highs will be in the low 40’s. Behind this front, another high pressure system in Canada. This initially looked like it would remain weak and slide east, not south into the state, however it now appears this high will be stronger, bringing more cool air our way for the end of the work week. Both Thursday and Friday will be nice days with sunshine, while highs are expected to be right around 40, which is average. We should then have a better chance to warm a bit more into the weekend with winds becoming more westerly.

Ladysmith Police at 6:15 PM Monday, responded to a residence on East 2nd Street South after officers were advised that Kevin N. Ramsey, had an active Probation Warrant. Upon arriving at the residence, Ramsey’s mother, allowed the City Police into the residence to arrest Ramsey. He was taken into custody without incident and then was transported to the Rusk County jail.

At about 9:40 PM Monday, Ladysmith Police responded to an address on Lindoo Avenue for a burglary complaint. According to a report, a large amount of tools, motors and copper taken from garage approximately 1 to 2 weeks ago. The case is under investigation.

Home repair funds are available for Rusk and area counties. Housing rehabilitation funds are available to qualifying homeowners to assist in repairs such as roofing, siding, wells, septics, heating, electrical, windows, doors, sewer and water laterals, and handicapped accessibility modifications. Funds are in the form of a zero percent interest, deferred payment loan, secured by a mortgage. The property must be titled in the owner’s name, property taxes current, and the property insured. Landlords with qualifying rental units can access zero percent interest loans amortized up to 10 years. Applicants must fall at or below certain income limits based on household size.

The Northwest Regional Planning Commission, based in Spooner, is administering the program which represents the counties of Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, and Washburn. For more information and an application, contact Ashtin Gronning at 715-635-2179.

Plans to bolster election security in Wisconsin include training nearly 2,000 local clerks on how to protect passwords and avoid other computer hacking attempts.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is working with cyber-security specialists from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a two-week risk-assessment test in May or June to identify vulnerabilities.

The commission was meeting Tuesday to discuss its security plan. It comes after federal officials said Wisconsin was targeted by the Russians for hacking in the 2016 election. State officials have said the hacking attempts were unsuccessful and no voter data was compromised.

One of the security challenges Wisconsin election officials have identified is finding the best way to train the 1,853 municipal clerks who run elections. Plans include online tutorials and having counties serve as regional training hubs.