WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-12-18

A few cool days to kick off the work week, but as we head into the mid part of March temperatures will rise above average as a milder stretch is forecast to develop. Having said this, it doesn’t look to be as mild as the thinking in recent days. A cooler push from the north may end up winning out again, but we should at least be able to enjoy a stretch of days near or just a bit above average.

For the next few days it will remain chilly though, as the upper flow is from the north. A deep upper trough has been anchored over the Northeast U.S. in recent days, and though this has weakened, it will get a resurgence from more jet stream energy coming out of Canada. We will be on the western edge of this through Tuesday, keeping us on the chillier side. Monday will feature more clouds than sun with northwest breezes. Like Sunday, highs will again be in the mid 30’s but it will feel colder with the wind. The coldest air should be around our area on Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs only around freezing.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday afternoon at about 3:40, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle fire with a hay bale in the back on Homestead Road, Hawkins. The Hawkins Fire Department was called to the scene. They requested an additional tanker for the fire. The Hawkins firemen were on the scene for about 45 minutes.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a vehicle theft complaint just after 1 AM Saturday morning. According to the report, a male subject advised that another male subjects van which was parked at an address on Bass Lake Road, Ladysmith, was gone. The subject had no knowledge that the vehicle was moved and gave no permission to take it. The vehicle is titled to another subject but the complainant purchased it from him. This was a verbal agreement only. The vehicle had to be taken on the afternoon of March 9th. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised that a female subject had taken the plates off the vehicle and put them on a Ford or Mercury Sedan and he believed the vehicle was salvaged. The vehicle was entered as stolen and the case is under investigation.

Saturday afternoon at 1:15 PM, a female reported that another female subject was dropped off at a location on Buff Creek Trail, Bruce. The subject was intoxicated and according to the report, is wanted out of both Barron and Rusk Counties. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised that the female was in custody. A PBT showed .30 and was taken to RCMH for medical clearance. The subject was booked on the Rusk County warrant and a signature bond was signed. A County deputy then transported the female to the Rusk/Barron county line on Highway 8 and turned over to Barron County.

Rusk County authorities served a warrant at a residence on County Highway V, Sheldon late Saturday afternoon. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy was in contact with Julie Winchel who has 2 Rusk County warrants and a Probation and Prole warrant. Winchel was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. Also a second Rusk County deputy had a second subject in custody and transported the subject to the Rusk County jail. The subject was wanted through the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County deputy responded early Friday morning at 2 AM, to a residence on Fritz Avenue West on a report that an individual had entered the residence saying that the police were looking for him and that he had Methamphetamine on his person. After an investigation, Matthew L. Deridder, 28, was identified as the person of interest. Deridder was found to have a glass meth pipe and a small baggy of methamphetamine on his person. He was arrested for Possession of Meth and drug paraphernalia.

Friday morning at 11:30, Ladysmith Police responded to LMHS on a report of a student who had a threat regarding School shootings. Upon arrival it was determined that the student had made comments regarding local school shooting threats, but made no threat. The student allegedly made a comment to a fellow student asking if he wanted to be a school shooter with him. The student was detained and brought to the LEC for evaluation. The student denied making the statements. The student was cited for Disorderly Conduct and Counseled about his behavior.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in Eau Claire.

Multiple officers surrounded the Holiday gas station on Truax Lane, off of North Crossing. Several officers were seen walking into the store with guns drawn. Police tell us crews were called to the gas station around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning for a hold-up alarm, and quickly had the entrance to the store blocked off.

There are few details at this time, as the situation is still on-going.