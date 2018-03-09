Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-9-18

We will be finishing up the work week with more sunshine and light winds. Temperatures should be able to rise a few more degrees, leading to us at least climbing back above freezing Friday afternoon. As the high slides to our east, clouds will increase by Saturday morning as a weak low pressure system pushes from the Northern Plains down to the southeast. On this track and with limited moisture, impacts here in Western Wisconsin look minimal. We could see a few flurries develop during the day, otherwise just more clouds than sun with highs in the mid 30’s. Some clouds may linger in the area on Sunday, but otherwise the remainder of the weekend should be dry. Highs on Sunday will approach 40.

Thursday morning at 7:40 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a weapons offense complaint at the Flambeau School District. According to the R.C. Police log and WEAU, District Administrator Erica Schely advised that she received an E-Mail that was forwarded to her from the Guidance Counslor stating that a student was gonna shoot up the school. The E-Mail was reportedly forwarded Wednesday night at 5:43 PM. Rusk County deputies responded to the Flambeau School. A Rusk County deputy advised that he dealt with the same subject Wednesday night. Just after 8 AM Thursday, the deputy was in contact with the subject and he was at his mother’s house and was not going to school Thursday. After an investigation, the juvenile allegedly made comments of shooting the school and himself. All witnesses and the juvenile were interviewed. No creditable threat was made. The comment was allegedly made to get back at ex-girlfriend who just broke up with girlfriend. No other threats were found. Disorderly Conduct charges will be referred.

The Flambeau School District is also making some changes to school policy. Upon a recommendation by the sheriff’s office, the district says liquids will no longer be able to be brought to school by students in grades 6-12 and verification at the front door will become more stringent. The district says they want parents to use this incident as an opportunity to talk to children about what to do in a situation where they may feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

Thursday afternoon, a Ladysmith Officer responded to the Ace Hardware on a report of a hit and run that occurred on Lake Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, the City Officer met with the male complainant who advised that he was backed into by a Red GMC Jimmy/Chevy Blazer. He advised the vehicle turned South and he was unable to get a plate number. The subject’s vehicle had moderate damage to the front bumper and hood. The case is under investigation.

Early this (Friday) morning at about 1:40 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising that a male and female were at a residence on Fritz Avenue West and they were not allowed to be there. Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, a City Officer had a male subject detained, and the County deputy had a female subject detained. The male subject, Matthew L. Deridder was arrested for Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

(WQOW) – Two people busted with hundreds of pounds of pot have been indicted on federal charges.

Joel Helding and Valerie Flores were caught near Osseo in January after trying to outrun officers in separate vehicles.

A search of those vehicles turned up nearly 300 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $1.8 million.

If convicted, they face a minimum mandatory federal prison sentence of five years, and a maximum penalty of 40 years.

With the European Union vowing to tax popular U.S. exports in response to President Trump’s tariff order, Wisconsin cranberry growers are worried about becoming collateral damage.

“We’re very concerned with the tariff and the tariff wars that might be coming down at us,” said Frederick Prehn, the chairman of CranGrow – the world’s second-largest cranberry coop.

The Badger State supplies more than half of the world’s cranberries, so an export tax would be a financial blow to business.

“And we export 85 percent of our crop to the E.U. and Asia,” said Prehn. “That’s a big number, it’s a huge export crop for us.”

But regardless of how much of a hurdle a trade war would would be, Prehn said he’ll be staying in business.

“And if there’s more tariff’s, we’ll find a way to sell them in other areas of the world,” he said. “It’s not going to put us out of business, it’s just one more obstacle we’ll have to endure, and we will overcome it.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin is ramping up a re-election campaign aimed at hanging on to a seat in a state that hasn’t been kind to Democrats in recent years.

The Wisconsin senator is a top target for Republicans nationwide. They see her as vulnerable in a state where conservative stalwart Scott Walker has been governor for seven years and Republicans have their biggest legislative majorities in decades.

Baldwin annually ranks as one of the Senate’s more liberal members. Her first TV ads last week played up her work across the aisle — including her buy-America plan that President Donald Trump supports and her work with Republican Sen. John McCain on lowering drug costs.

Republicans say Baldwin is dressing herself up as a moderate when she’s not.

The La Crosse-area man, convicted of killing his wife and then staging a fake car crash to make her death look like an accident, has been sentenced.

Todd Kendhammer was sentenced in La Crosse County Court on Friday. Judge Todd Bjerke sentenced Kendhammer to life in prison with a chance to be on parole in 30 years.

Investigators say Kendhammer fatally beat his wife of 25 years, Barbara, in September 2016.

US employers went on a hiring binge last month, adding 313,000 jobs, the most since July 2016, and drawing hundreds of thousands of people into the job market.

The Labor Department says wage gains, meanwhile, fell from the previous month to 2.6 percent year-over-year growth. Strong hourly wage growth had spooked markets in February because it raised the specter of inflation. But January’s figure was revised one-tenth of a point lower to 2.8 percent.

The influx of new workers kept the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1 percent.

The surge of job gains likely reflects burgeoning confidence among businesses that the Trump administration’s tax cuts will accelerate growth. Consumers are also optimistic, likely because after-tax income grew at the fastest pace in a year last month, aided by the tax cuts.