Rusk County News

Usually after the first week in March we are seeing high temperatures in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. This morning was chilly, down into the single digits with wind chill values below zero in some spots! Highs today and tomorrow will remain below average, but into the weekend our highs (and lows) will get back to normal.

Weak high pressure will continue to influence our weather for the next couple of days. Other than a few extra clouds here and there, it should remain mostly sunny both Thursday and Friday. A gradual warm up is in the forecast, afternoon highs in the low to mid 30’s through the rest of the work week.

A more noticeable warm up arrives just in time for the weekend but a weak clipper-type system is forecast to drop down from the northwest into Minnesota as well. This could bring a little wintry mix to the area by later in the day Saturday. Otherwise it looks to be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with highs in the upper 30’s. This looks to be mostly an overnight event but there may be a few lingering snow/rain showers on Sunday. Temperatures will be similar for the second half of the weekend, in the upper 30’s. Remember, we “spring forward” Sunday morning at 2 AM as Daylight Saving Time begins.

WQOW – Lawyers for the man accused of murdering a Rusk County deputy are again asking that his trial be moved to a different county. Doug Nitek is charged with the October 2016 fatal shooting of Deputy Dan Glaze. Last August, a judge denied a defense request to move the trail. This week, Nitek’s lawyers revived that request.

They say Nitek can’t get a fair trial in Rusk County because extensive news coverage has shaped the minds of residents. They also say community reaction has been in favor of the fallen officer and his family and against Nitek. The attorneys also claim the previous judge handling the case implied Nitek’s guilt, by seeming to question if the deputy would be alive today had Sawyer County quickly handled charges against Nitek from an earlier case. A judge will consider their arguments at a hearing a week from this Friday.

WEAU – A rural Rusk County community is building a helicopter landing pad to have better access to medical services. The Town of Big Bend says the pad would transfer emergency patients from a mobile ambulance to an air ambulance and get them the care that need faster.

President of Rusk County First Responders Jim Rassbach explained, We’re about 20 miles from any ambulance that can respond to this area and when you have a trauma we need those people instantly. So, a helicopter allows us to get that person help like you’d get in an emergency room that much quicker. The town is building a helicopter pad located on the South east corner of the US Highway 40 and County D intersection. It’s just North of the Chippewa Valley Energy Co-op propane storage tanks. The company donated the land.

Town of Big Bend Supervisor Bob Devoe said, We have several players that have jumped through hoops for us to help donate wither money, materials, labor those kinds of things. Rassbach says the 100ft by 100ft blacktop pad will make it easier for helicopters to land and safer for patients as well instead of landing on grassy fields, driveways or roadways.

The $25,000 project is set to be completed in late May or early June and will look to assist the surrounding counties as well. The town is still looking to raise $7,000 dollars to complete funding for the project. If you are interested in donating you can contact DeVoe at 715-226-0428 or contact the Big Bend town clerk at 715-868-5775.

Ladysmith Police Wednesday afternoon responded to Probation and Parole to take David M. Dvorak into custody for a Probation Hold. Dvorak was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening at about 7:40 PM, received a Forgery complaint. According to the report, a female subject at the Weyerhaeuser Equity Convenience Store advised that she believes she has a fake $100 bill. The marker she used turned Brown and she wishes to speak to a County deputy. The case is under investigation.

Reedsburg police arrested two 13-year-old students after officials discovered a list of names titled “kill list.”

The students were removed from Webb Middle School Wednesday, interviewed by police, arrested and later released to their parents. Police say the list was sent as a Snapchat to another juvenile, who notified school officials.

Police say the two students lacked the means to carry out any threat. Officials say the 13-year-olds could face charges of making terrorists threats and disorderly conduct, as well as any school discipline.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel is officially announcing he’ll run for re-election this fall.

Schimel won election to his first term as attorney general in 2014. He issued a news release Thursday morning announcing his re-election campaign along with an online ad touting his work to combat opioid abuse, human trafficking and elder abuse. An unseen narrator describes Schimel as tough, fair and independent.

Former federal prosecutor Josh Kaul is the only Democrat so far to announce a run against Schimel. The filing deadline is June 1. The primary election is Aug. 3, with the general election following on Nov. 6.