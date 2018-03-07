Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-7-18

After a snowy and winter-like start to the work week, the weather is finally quieting down. Today, expect a partly sunny sky with lighter northwesterly winds. Although it will remain cool with highs this afternoon topping out in the mid and upper 20’s. This will be several degrees below average for a change. Throughout the day the wind (although lighter) will still make it feel colder, wind chill values will be in the teens. Weak high pressure will be over the area for the last few days of the week and though we may see a few extra clouds around at times, it should remain mostly sunny both Thursday and Friday. A gradual warm up those days, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30’s.

A more noticeable warm up arrives just in time for the weekend but a weak clipper-type system is forecast to drop down from the northwest into Minnesota as well. This could bring a little wintry mix to the area by later in the day, otherwise it looks to be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with highs in the upper 30’s Saturday. This looks to be mostly an overnight event but there may be a few lingering snow/rain showers on Sunday. Temperatures should be a bit warmer for the second half of the weekend as well, with highs near 40. Remember, we “spring forward” Sunday morning at 2 AM as Daylight Saving Time begins. The warmer pattern looks to continue into the work week. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and low 40’s Monday and Tuesday with at least some sunshine. Of course we’ll have an “extra hour” of daylight during the evenings to enjoy the milder temperatures. Sunset on Sunday evening will be after 7 PM in Eau Claire.

WQOW – Just days after WQOW reported on controversial comments made by the judge handling the case of a Rusk County man accused of murdering a Sheriff’s deputy, a new judge has been assigned to the case. Doug Nitek was charged with shooting and killing Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze in October of 2016.

At the time of the murder, Nitek was facing earlier charges from a high-speed chase in Sawyer County. As WQOW reported, at a recent hearing, Judge Eugene Harrington seemed to question if Glaze would be alive today had Sawyer County handled it’s case faster. Withing hours of there inquiries about his comments, the chief judge for the 10th Judicial District, St Croix County Judge Scott Needham removed Harrington from the murder case, without explanation.

Tuesday, Needham appointed himself to handle that case, along with the Sawyer County case. No new court dates for Nitek have been set.

WEAU – A Ladysmith man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in 2017 in Rusk County reaches a plea agreement. Court records show Michael Niles pleaded no contest and was found guilty to an amended charge of hit-and-run resulting in great bodily harm and to a charge of hit-and-run involving death. The incident happened on February 22 of 2017. Police say they found Joseph Hraban, 57, lying next to his truck in the 800 block of Lindoo Avenue in Ladysmith.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness said she saw a green car take off at a high rate of speed after hitting Hraban. Hraban was taken to RCMH and then transferred to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield where he died from his injuries the next day. The complaint says Niles turned himself in and admitted to drinking and driving during the crash. Sentencing is scheduled for May 15.

Tuesday morning at about 10;30, a female subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office an attempted theft from her E-Bay account. According to the report, the suspect ordered a $400 pair of headphones. They need not get this pair as the complainants info was not up to date. The address they put on the account was from Oregon. March 2nd of 2017 was the attempted purchase date. The complainant was to come into the Sheriff’s office to speak about this fraud attempt.

Late Tuesday morning a City Officer received information that Heather M. Thayer had a warrant for her arrest. According to the report, a City Officer met with Thayer at her mother’s residence on East 10th Street South. Thayer was arrested for a Chippewa County warrant. She was transported to the Rusk County jail.

The name of the driver killed in a Highway 29 crash has been released. The driver killed in the crash was David R. Creaser, 56 of Elk Mound. It happened Monday morning, just before 8 AM near the Town of Wheaton. According to Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk, Creaser failed to yield for a semi while he was trying to cross the highway. He was killed. The semi driver was not hurt.

Two people are facing homicide charges in the beating death of man in Ashland.

Charging documents say 38-year-old Jennifer Mustache called her boyfriend to her home Feb. 25 after her daughter told her the victim, Marcus Holton, has touched her leg multiple times. Mustache told police the 52-year-old Odanah man had been staying at her home.

The complaints say when Mustache’s boyfriend, 42-year-old Matthew Phillips, arrived she took her children to a nearby restaurant — and when they returned home, Holton was dead. KBJR-TV reports an autopsy showed Holton died of blunt and sharp force injuries to the head and torso.

Phillips and Mustache are charged with first-degree reckless homicide and several other felonies. Court documents do not list attorneys for the defendants.

Gov. Scott Walker plans to meet with Republican state senators as several of his legislative priorities, including a child tax rebate and juvenile justice overhaul package, hangs in the balance.

Walker was scheduled to meet privately with senators on Wednesday. They are meeting to figure out which bills they will pass on their final day in session in two weeks.

That includes Walker’s proposal to return $100 for every school-aged child living at home, creating an August sales tax holiday and closing the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison as part of a broader overhaul.

Walker is also negotiating with lawmakers over a school safety package. State Superintendent Tony Evers is asking lawmakers to give districts more than $50 million.

Senate Education Committee chairman Sen. Luther Olsen says he’d like to spend roughly double that.

U.S. companies added a healthy 235,000 jobs last month, led by solid gains in construction, hotels and restaurants, and education and health care, according to a private survey.

The report Wednesday on February hiring from payroll provider ADP comes after businesses added 244,000 people in January and 249,000 in December. Those gains should be enough to reduce the unemployment rate, currently a low 4.1 percent, over time.

With unemployment already so low, strong hiring should force employers to offer much higher pay to find the workers they need.

Target, one of the world’s biggest retailers, raised its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year this week after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.

If pay hikes continue to broaden, companies may have to raise prices to cover at least some of the cost of higher wages, which would lift inflation. That, in turn, could push the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates more quickly, which over time could slow growth.

“The risks of an overheating economy are rising,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said. Moody’s helps compile the ADP data.

Growth should accelerate in the coming months, Zandi said, boosted by the tax cuts and recent increases in government spending enacted by Congress. The unemployment rate could fall to below 3.5 percent by the middle of next year, Zandi projects.

The U.S. trade deficit rose in January to the highest level since October 2008, defying President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring more balance to America’s trade with the rest of the world.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the trade deficit rose to $56.6 billion in January, up 5 percent from $53.9 billion in December and the highest since October 2008’s $60.2 billion trade gap. The trade deficit — the gap between what America sells and what it buys abroad — has risen for five straight months.

Trump rattled financial markets last week by promising to slap big tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. He blames persistent deficits on abusive practices by U.S. trading partners and on bad trade deals that put American companies at a disadvantage or encourage them to move factories overseas.

Exports fell 1.3 percent to $200.9 billion in January, and imports were flat at $257.5 billion.

The United States ran a $76.5 billion deficit in the trade of goods, which was partially offset by a $19.9 billion surplus in services such as education and banking.

The $36 billion January deficit with China was the highest since September 2015. The trade gap with Mexico narrowed to $4.1 billion from $5.4 billion in December.

Trump upset America’s allies last week by vowing to slap tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum. Europe has threatened to retaliate with sanctions on U.S. exports of blue jeans, bourbon and Harley-Davidson motorcycles, raising the risk of a potentially destructive trade war.

“He is not afraid of getting into a trade war although that is not what we want,” Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in an interview Wednesday on the Fox Business Network. “We are just looking for fair and reciprocal trade.”

Trump is also demanding a rewrite of the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada in an attempt to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Mexico and to shift more auto production north of the border.

The president views trade deficits as a sign of economic weakness and as the result of unfair practices by America’s trading partners. Most economists say they are caused by bigger economic forces, mainly the fact that the United States consistently spends more than it produces.

The trade gap has continued to rise since Trump entered the White House partly because the U.S. economy is strong and American consumers have an appetite for imported products and the confidence to buy them.

The Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will likely cost the United States 50,000 to 60,000 jobs, Zandi said, as companies that use the metals as input to other products will have to cut back.

Yet those losses aren’t enough to knock the U.S. economy off course, he said.

A FactSet survey shows that economists believe the U.S. jobs report for February will likely show a gain of 200,000 jobs on Friday. They also project the unemployment rate will tick down to 2 percent.

Still, ADP’s report and government figures frequently diverge. Last month, the government said 200,000 jobs were added, below ADP’s initial estimate of 234,000. That figure has since been revised higher.