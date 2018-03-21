Rusk County News 3/22

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) — A Haugen man entered a not guilty plea in Barron County Court for first degree reckless homicide. Curtis Strand, 32, is charged with killing his three-month-old child.

In July, Strand told investigators the child fell off his knee. He says initially he didn’t want to tell officers because he didn’t want to be viewed as a “bad dad”.

A medical examiner told deputies the manner of death was homicide and the baby suffered blunt force trauma to the head. A hearing is scheduled for Strand in July.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Eau Claire Police say meth-related cases are on the rise compared to last year. Officer Kyle Roder says throughout Eau Claire County in January, there were 37 individual meth-related cases through the DA’s office. He says in February there were 35, and on March 1, nine people were in court for meth-related cases. He says the best way to deal with the meth problem in our community is to be educated on the problem.

On April 9, the Meth Response Committee is partnering with the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire to hold a town forum. Meth doesn’t only affect the person using the drugs, but also his or her families.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — A study shows Wisconsin has the highest rate in the country for fatal crashes involving elderly drivers. According to TRIP, a national transportation research group, older Americans form a significant proportion of the overall population and a rapidly increasing number and share of licensed drivers. An estimated 46 million Americans are 65 or older, accounting for 15 percent of the total population.

Starting at age 65, the primary danger facing older drivers is their physical fragility, making older drivers much more likely to die when they do crash, says the study. Their higher instance of fatalities can be attributed to physical fragility that makes surviving a crash less likely than for younger drivers. While they tend to be more cautious and avoid risks on the road, older drivers may face physical challenges that make driving more difficult, including changes in vision, hearing, reaction time and cognition.

Older drivers typically have good driving skills and few accidents. They also travel fewer miles. In the face of elevated risks, older drivers tend to be very responsible on the road, with a higher rate of seat belt use than younger drivers, greater avoidance of higher-risk driving environments (such as at night or in rain), and lower likelihood to drink and drive or be otherwise impaired, according to the study. The Aging and Disability Resource Center in Eau Claire recommends an individual see their physician if they have any questions or concerns about driving.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman has been released from jail. KSTP-TV reports that Mohamed Noor was released Wednesday night after posting $400,000 bail.

Noor is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. Noor and his attorney, Thomas Plunkett, left the jail around 9:45 p.m.

The conditions of Noor’s bail include no contact with his former partner Matthew Harrity, who was with him during the July 5, 2017 shooting. He must also surrender his passport and cannot possess guns or ammunition. His next court date is scheduled for May 8.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Darren Nichols has been hired as executive director of the Great Lakes Commission. Nichols succeeds Tim Eder, who left last year to work for the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. The commission is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It represents the interests of the eight Great Lakes states before the federal government on water management and protection issues.

The involved states include Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Illinois and Pennsylvania. The Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec also have seats on the commission. Nichols most recently served as associate director of the William D. Ruckelshaus Center in Seattle. Previously, he was executive director of the Columbia River Gorge Commission, dealing with the governors’ offices in Oregon and Washington state as well as other local, state and tribal leaders.

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) — Nearly 500,000 smoke detectors that might not be able to detect smoke are being recalled by a company based in North Carolina.

The News & Observer reports the company Kidde has issued a recall for models PI2010 and PI9010 due to a manufacturer defect. These models were sold nationwide and online from September 2016 through this January for $20 to $40. Model numbers can be found on the back of the units.

Kidde also recalled 38 million fire extinguishers last year. They had a design flaw that could have prevented them from working and parts of the extinguisher could detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.

Those with affected smoke alarms can register for replacements by calling 833-551-7739