Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-6-18

Low pressure will be to our south today, gradually moving away to the east while a large upper low will also be in the area. This will keep clouds around through the day while snow chances continue, they will be highest in the morning. Any areas of light snow will then start to exit through the afternoon but little additional accumulation is expected and should be under an inch for most areas. Though not nearly as windy, it will remain quite breezy, with northeast winds of 12-20 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s. Other than an early flurry, drier air will be arriving at night and into Wednesday but the upper flow will be from the northwest as the upper low exits. This will keep us on the colder side through the end of the work week.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with lighter winds and highs in the upper 20’s. This will be several degrees below average for a change. Weak high pressure will be over the area for the last few days of the week and though we may see a few extra clouds around at times, it should remain mostly sunny both Thursday and Friday. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 30’s.

Monday afternoon at 4 PM, Probation and Parole requested a Rusk County deputy to take one subject into custody for them. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy advised of having one female in custody and transporting her to the Rusk County jail. She was turned over to the jail without incident.

A Ladysmith Police Officer at about 11 AM Monday, responded to an address on Northridge Drive Ladysmith, for a call in reference to drug activity. After an investigation, the City Officer seized a jar of illegal contraband. The Officer issued a citation for possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of THC to Morgan J. Skogstad.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – One person was killed after a head-on crash Monday evening in Chippewa County.

According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, two cars were traveling on County Hwy. F in the town of Wheaton when they hit head-on going around a corner shortly after 6 p.m.

Michael Maresh, 68, was killed in the crash. The other driver, Matthew Scheidler, 21, was not hurt.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Barron County (WQOW) – A Shell Lake man is charged in Barron County with three felonies after police said he fell for an undercover sting.

Shayne Trudelle, 42, is charged with using a computer to facilitate a sex crime, child enticement, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Trudelle thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy when he asked if they could meet up to fool around. When he was arrested, police found a gun in his Jeep, as well as a syringe and a gem bag containing a crystalline substance. Two small bags of methamphetamine were also found during a search of his clothing.

If convicted on all charges, Trudelle could spend nearly 70 years behind bars.

Eau Claire (WQOW) — Low income children aren’t getting the dental treatment they need, which could cause bigger health problems over time.

According to federal data, less than one third of children in Wisconsin on Medicaid, more commonly known as Badger Care, got dental care in 2015. That’s the lowest rate in the United States.

Dr. Chris Johnson, a dentist in Eau Claire, told News 18 going without oral care can lead to other health issues.

“If parents aren’t seeking treatment for their children, they’re not just baby teeth, they’re important place holders for adult teeth,” Dr. Johnson said. “They’re important on the child’s comfort and health and those teeth could, if the area of decay or some sort of dental disease goes on, it can become a dental abscess, become an infection that [could] possibly threaten their life.”

Dr. Johnson also told News 18 the Medicaid program in Wisconsin is under-funded and said only one percent of the entire Medicaid budget is spent on dental. He hopes people will be better represented by increasing Medicaid’s percentage on dental care.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is traveling to a pair of Wisconsin companies on Tuesday to speak out against President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Walker planned to meet with employees to talk about the tariffs at Bemis Industrial Products in Oshkosh and Seneca Foods in Janesville. Seneca Foods is a food processor and distributor with nine plants in the state.

The Janesville location is in the congressional district of House Speaker Paul Ryan, who has joined with other congressional Republicans in saying the tariffs could lead to a trade war.

Walker has been outspoken against Trump’s idea, saying it would likely raise steel and aluminum prices in the United States and hurt Wisconsin manufacturers.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is also against the tariffs, as is Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Michael Screnock says if elected he would not hear any cases involving legislative maps that his former law firm helped draft.

But the Sauk County judge told the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board in a story published Tuesday that he would commit to withdrawing from cases involving the Act 10 collective bargaining law that he defended while working as an attorney.

Screnock faces Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet on April 3.

Screnock says he would have to look at details of the Act 10 case before the Supreme Court before he could determine whether to recuse himself from hearing it.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently reviewing the Wisconsin maps that Democrats are challenging as being a partisan gerrymander favoring Republicans.