Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-2-18

*A MILD, FIRST WEEKEND OF MARCH ON THE WAY*

High pressure will be over the area, bringing dry weather but mid and high level clouds will also be sliding in from the west, out ahead of a warm front in the Plains today. This will lead to filtered sunshine at times, but still a nice day with highs again around or just above 40. As the high moves further east we will be getting on the back side and this will allow winds to develop from the southeast while increasing into the weekend. This pattern will bring another warm up that will make for some pretty nice weather for early March.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy while temperatures rise well into the 40’s. It will feel a bit cooler with the breezes, but a nice opportunity to get outside for at least a bit without that heavy winter coat. Sunday has the potential to be milder, but clouds will be moving back in as the next front slides from the Plains into Western Minnesota. Any precipitation is still expected to hold off until at least the evening hours so another dry day is likely. Highs will again be well into the 40’s with southerly breezes.

On Wednesday February 28, 2018 around 3:15 pm, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received and call from the Bruce Public School asking for a deputy to respond to the school in reference to Administration finding a BB gun and several knives in a backpack that was a security risk to the school and students. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded and was informed that the items were located when they were investigating an incident where a student scratched graffiti on a bathroom stall door. The items were taken into evidence by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the juvenile student was taken into custody and transport to the Eau Claire Juvenile Facility.

Based on there being 2 incidents in reference to security of the school the decision was made by the School and the Sheriff’s Office to not allow backpacks into the school at this time.

At 6:20 this (Friday) morning, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a small fire on the side of the road across from Wojo’s Bar and Grill on Highway 8 West of Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, the fire was not in anybody’s yard and there was nobody around it. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. When they arrived the fire department advised it was a small plastic bottle that was on fire. Firemen were at the scene for a few minutes.

On March 1, 2018, at 9:00 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department with

the assistance of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Washburn County

Sheriff’s Department and Department of Criminal Investigation served a

search warrant at 462 19th Ave., Comstock.

The warrant was obtained after a month long investigation into a possible

marijuana growing operation.

Located during the warrant were over 300 marijuana plants and a very

sophisticated growing operation enclosed in a barn. All these items were

seized by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

Taken into custody was Michael Haney, 37 of this address. Haney is being

held in the Barron County Jail on charges of manufacturing marijuana.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Michael Screnock and Rebecca Dallet are meeting for the first of two debates before the April 3 election.

Screnock, a Sauk County judge, and Dallet, a Milwaukee County judge, are set to meet Friday night in Milwaukee. Screnock is the choice of conservatives and has backing from the state chamber of commerce and Republican Party. Dallet is the pick of liberals and has been endorsed by more than 200 judges statewide.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that Dallet presided over at least one case involving attorneys from her husband’s law firm. This week she recused herself from three recent cases after the State Journal asked about it.

The state judicial code does not preclude Dallet from hearing those cases, but she’s made a point of saying in the campaign she wouldn’t do so.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – An Eau Claire police officer is cleared in the fatal shooting of a man last July.

District Attorney Gary King said officer Jesse Henning was justified in the use of lethal force on July 22, 2017 during an incident that resulted in the death of Michael Caponigro.

Authorities said an initial investigation showed an acquaintance of Caponigro’s contacted police about Caponigro who was making homicidal and suicidal statements.

Eau Claire police responded to Caponigro’s residence, located in the 4000 block of Woodford Court in Eau Claire, to speak with him.

Eau Claire police said Caponigro fired a shotgun through a window of his residence at the officers. That was when Sgt. Henning, shot at Caponigro. Authorities said Caponigro was dead at the scene.

(Eau Claire, WI) — The felony conviction against a former employee of an Eau Claire convenience store will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he pays seven-thousand dollars restitution — and doesn’t break the law for two years. Aaron Wielgesiak admitted stealing money and merchandise while he was working at the Eau Claire Mega-Holiday for a year. Another employee had told police about the money and items going missing at the store. Wielgesiak told investigators he would delete the item when customers paid in cash, then put the money in his pocket. He could have received a six-year prison sentence.

(Lake Elmo, MN) — Police say a Wisconsin-based truck driver was looking at his cell phone for eight seconds before he slammed into the back of a car which had stopped at an intersection. The Tuesday accident in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, left 54-year-old Robert Bursik of Amery dead. Video from a camera mounted on his truck showed 28-year-old Samuel Wayne Hicks of Independence made no effort to hit his brakes before the impact. He is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Hicks’ big rig was going 63 miles-an-hour when it crumpled the car Bursik was driving. The video showed Hicks holding his phone in his right hand as the accident happened.