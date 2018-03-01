Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-1-18

*MARCH COMES IN LIKE A LAMB, MILD START TO METEOROLOGICAL SPRING*

The three coldest months of the winter are just about behind us as we head into meteorological spring which are the months of March, April and May. We have been enjoying a bit of a spring preview the last few days with temperatures in the 40’s and there are more to come over the next week.

The first day of March will be a quiet one and just a bit cooler than the recent mini stretch of milder weather. Clouds should begin to mix with some sunshine by later morning and through the afternoon a bit more clearing is expected. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30’s. A colder night is then forecast as the center of a large high pressure system arrives from the west. This will come with a mostly clear sky and light winds. Lows will be in the low to mid teens. The high will stick around through Friday, leading to a nice day but some mid and high level clouds look to stream in from the west, out ahead of a warm front. This will leave us with filtered sunshine and a good chance to hit 40 again.

Wednesday afternoon at about 3;30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Bruce School reporting that a student brought a knife to school. A Rusk County deputy responded to the school and after an investigation, a juvenile was transported by the deputy to the LEC and met with DHHS staff. Earlier in the evening the Juvenile subject was arrested for bringing weapons to the Bruce school.

Ladysmith Police at about 4:15 PM Wednesday served a warrant at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a City Officer was in contact with a male subject for an active Chippewa County warrant. After an investigation, the warrant was valid and the Officer was enroute to Chippewa County with the subject. The Officer advised that Chippewa County gave the male subject a new court date and released him. The Officer brought back the subject back to Ladysmith.

UPDATE — The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says a 13 year old student is in custody, after making threats about possibly shooting up the school.

In a release Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said a verbal and physical altercation started on a bus returning from a field trip and continued at the school. Deputies said the student made a threat about the possibility of shooting up the school on Friday.

Deputies made contact with the student at his home Wednesday afternoon and took the student into custody.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Eric Wright said the district feels there is no further threat to students, and classes would go on as scheduled on Thursday. However, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said they will have additional patrols in the area.

(Ashland, WI) — Ashland Police say two homicide suspects are in custody after they were arrested Wednesday in the Duluth-Superior area. The names of the man and woman have not been released because formal charges haven’t been filed in court. Police were called to a home in Ashland Sunday night about a man who might be injured. When there was no response to their knock at the door, officers forced their way inside and found the body of 52-year-old Marcus H. Holton of Odanah. Results of an autopsy done by the medical examiner’s office in Madison haven’t been released. Holton’s death has been labeled an apparent homicide.

Americans lifted their spending just 0.2 percent in January, while their incomes jumped because of last year’s tax cuts.

The Commerce Department says the modest spending increase followed gains of 0.4 percent in December and 0.8 percent in November. Incomes rose 0.4 percent, boosted by $30 billion in tax cut-related bonuses the government estimates were paid out in January.

After-tax income jumped 0.9 percent, the most in a year, lifted by the Trump administration’s tax cuts. With consumers holding back on spending, the savings rate rose. Savings had fallen to a 12-year low in December.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says they have seen an increase in drug related arrests when comparing statistics from 2016 to 2017.

In 2016, the State Patrol made 2,862 drug arrests and in 2017, that number increased to 3.439 drug arrests.

Authorities say many of these arrests happened along Interstate 94, which is becoming a major pipeline for illegal drugs.

Sergeant Craig Larson of Wisconsin State Patrol says marijuana is and has always been a primary drug during these busts, but lately meth, cocaine, and heroin have become more prevalent.

In efforts to crack down on these drug arrests, the State Patrol has provided advanced highway criminal interdiction training to over 100 State Patrol officers in 2017, which puts them through several days of extra training beyond what they received at the academy level.

“About a month ago we had over 300 pounds of marijuana taken off the interstate in Osseo and a couple of weeks ago we had two pounds of methamphetamine taken off the interstate as well,” says Larson.

Wisconsin State Patrol says they are focusing efforts on highway criminal interdiction and establishing regular enforcement details to target drug driving and violators.

State Patrol also says that their K-9 unit continues to actively and effectively seek out drug violations.

Authorities say states surrounding Wisconsin such as Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan have recently passed legislation that decriminalizes marijuana possession and/or allow its use, especially for medical reasons, make the drug easier to obtain.

With the new training officers have received, Larson says they are hoping to crack down and lower the number of drug arrests for 2018.