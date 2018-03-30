Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-30-18

**WINTER STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT SATURDAY:

BURNETT AND WASHBURN COUNTIES FROM 10 PM-10 AM SAWYER COUNTY VALID FROM 10 PM-1PM

RUSK COUNTY IN EFFECT FROM 1AM-10AM

PRICE COUNTY VALID FROM 1 AM-1 PM**

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT SATURDAY:

1AM-10AM BARRON, CHIPPEWA, AND POLK COUNTIES.

1AM-1PM CLARK AND TAYLOR COUNTIES**

Enjoy the clear sky early as clouds will quickly return through the day as the next front slides down from the north. This front is expected to touch off a bit of snow in our northern areas in the morning, with minor accumulations, while we could see a rain or snow shower in the afternoon. Breezy west and southwest winds will help temperatures rise into the low 40’s.

Low pressure will then quickly develop and slide from the Northern Plains into Minnesota tonight. A large area of precipitation will likely develop and spread east, mostly north of the low track. This system appears to be on a heading that will take it through the Chippewa Valley and then to the northeast Saturday morning. The close proximity to the track will likely keep the Eau Claire with a mix of rain and snow, while the best chances to see accumulating snow will be further north. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from Chippewa and Clark counties northward. Highest snowfall totals will be up in Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price counties where more than 6″ is expected. Some spots closer to the lake shore could see a foot! Across Barron, Chippewa and Polk counties, expect about 3-4″. Around Eau Claire, total rainfall looks to be less than a quarter inch with about 1-2″ of snowfall expected overnight. Farther to the south will see more rain and little to no accumulation. Lows tonight for most of us will be mild, near freezing.

A Lake Hallie man was sentenced in Chippewa County Court after pleading guilty to seventh offense OWI.

Brian Nelson was sentenced to three years in prison and four years extended supervision.

Four other charges were dismissed but read in.

According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers pulled over Nelson on 130th Street at 38th Avenue for a vehicle registration violation in December.

When they talked to Nelson, he told officers his name was Kathy. When officers were walking back to their squad, Nelson turned off his headlights and drove off. That’s when a chase started. Police say at one time Nelson was going between 55-70 miles per hour in a residential area.

According to Lake Hallie Police, Nelson drove through several backyards and a corn field to get back to his home. That’s when he parked the car in the driveway and walked away from officers. Police say Nelson resisted arrested, and officers had to use a Taser.

Nelson was then taken to a hospital for a blood draw. Police say Nelson attempted numerous times to physically trip the officers and told investigators he was legally deaf, despite having conversations with people. Eventually, hospital workers were able to do a blood draw.

Chippewa County (WQOW) — Bunnies, bear, turtles and elephants. You can find them all behind the walls of the Stanley Correctional Institution. Made especially for you by inmates like Kyle and Cano, thanks to the S.C.O.P.E.S. program. “[It] stands for ‘Stanley Corrections Outreach Program Equals Success,'” said Cheryl Webster, the program supervisor at Stanley Corrections. “We are able to give back to the community from donated raw materials from the community and we give back to non-profit organizations. It’s a sense of being able to give back to a community that they may have taken something from.” Since 2004, people in the program have created countless stuffed animals, blankets, hats and works of art. They’ve already sent out more than 100 teddy bears this year, and it’s only March. “It helps get your mind off of things, and it helps to know that you’re giving back to the community as well,” said Kyle, who asked we don’t use his last name. Each item is donated in hopes of spreading joy to veterans, nursing homes and hospitals, like Marshfield Clinic.

Paul Ryan’s future as House speaker has been a topic of great speculation. Even the question of whether he will seek re-election to his Wisconsin seat remains secret.

Officially, Ryan says he’s still deciding. But a person familiar with Ryan’s thinking told The Associated Press this week the speaker plans to file campaign paperwork and intends to win his seat.

To do so, the Republican would have to fend off primary challengers, including one styled after President Donald Trump, and Democrats are fired up about a union ironworker, Randy Bryce, who goes by the Twitter moniker “Iron Stache.”

Whether he will remain speaker could depend on what happens in the election nationally.