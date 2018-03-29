Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-29-18

The calendar says spring, but we have not seen the last of the snow!

Thursday into Friday morning will be quiet for much of the area. Tonight we could see some light snow in our northern counties, but much of the area remains dry, and cooler. Later Friday afternoon the next system will be moving into our area with a mix of rain and snow from about the Chippewa Valley southward but more snow north. Snow will become heavy at times overnight into early Saturday, especially in our northern counties. There are two positives to this next storm system: it will be quick moving and mainly nocturnal. So, if you do have Easter travel plans early this weekend be ready for some impacts. This is especially true for our northern counties who look to be hit the hardest.

Heaviest snowfall expected in our northern counties where a Winter Storm Watch is valid from Friday evening into Saturday morning for Price, Sawyer and Washburn counties. Total accumulation could reach 6-8″.

WQOW – A Ladysmith man accused of sexually assaulting a child made his first court appearance Wednesday. Tyler Carrion, 23, was charged Tuesday with raping a 13-year old girl earlier this month. She told police he was helping her move furniture in her bedroom when he locked the door, held a handkerchief over her mouth, and sexually assaulted her. She said her told her afterward that bad things could, and would, happen to her if she told anyone. Investigators said Carrion initially denied her account, then admitted it, saying he thought she was 14, and that he knew what he had done was wrong and illegal. He will be in court next Tuesday.

After Governor Scott Walker recently signed a new 100 million dollar school safety plan, local school districts have been taking steps forward in ensuring safety in their schools.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Ladysmith school district to add a school resource officer.

“It’s extremely important that our students feel comfortable in school, that they feel safe, that our parents feel that their children are safe in our school,” says Paul Uhren, Ladysmith District Administrator. “We’ll do everything in our power to make sure that happens.”

The sheriff’s office sent out a letter notifying people in Rusk County of its plans.

Uhren says that the district previously had a school resource officer, but couldn’t keep the program as it was not in the budget.

The letter included a link to a survey that would give community members an opportunity to answer three main issues: is there a need for more security, what type of security should be implemented, and how can it be funded?

“What’s really important is to have the whole community on board,” says Jeff Wallace, Rusk County Sheriff.

Uhren says he submitted a request this morning to the Department of Justice on behalf of the Ladysmith school district, for some of the grant money to be spent in their district.

He says the request included a new secure entrance to the school building, money for a school resource officer and an upgrade to an internal and external video surveillance system.

Shortly after 4 PM Wednesday, a Ladysmith Officer met with a Krist employee regarding a Juvenile who stole a Mountain Dew soda. According to the report, the employee witnessed a Juvenile walk out of the store with a bulge in their jacket. When the juvenile left the store, the juvenile reached into his jacket and pulled out a bottle of Mountain Dew. The employee confronted the juvenile outside the store and the juvenile agreed to pay for the drink, and then left on foot. The juvenile who stole the drink was accompanied by another juvenile male. The males were last seen walking West bound on Lake Avenue. Due to the amount of the loss the Krist employee did not believe that Krist Oil would wish for a citation to be issued. The City Officer checked the area and could not locate the juveniles.

Ladysmith Officers at 8:50 PM Wednesday night, responded to the area behind the old Goffins gas station on a report that 4 males were outside fighting and one had pulled a knife out. Once on scene no one was located and it was determined that the caller had prank called the Sheriff’s Office and made a false report. The recording of the call will be provided to the Ladysmith Police Department for investigative purposes. The case is under investigation.

Wednesday morning at 1:40 AM, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a stabbing that occurred at a residence located on County Highway E in the Town of Sand Lake in Sawyer County. After arriving on scene, Deputies took a 20-year old male suspect into custody outside of the residence. The 38-year old male victim was treated by EMS personal and subsequently transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital with stab wounds to his upper chest area and to his right hand. The male victim was later transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. The male victim’s current medical condition is unknown at this time. The 38 year old male victim has been identified as Gary R. Butler Jr. The 20 year old male suspect has been identified as Gary W. Butler III, reported to be the son of the male victim. Gary W. Butler III has been charged in Sawyer County Circuit Court with attempted homicide and remains in custody on $25,000 cash bond. This incident remains under investigation.

Dunn County officials said a local woman accused of stabbing a man to death claims he attacked her.

Bond was set for the 20-year-old suspect today. She’s expected to be charged with first degree intentional homicide.

Ezra McCandless of Stanley could face life in prison. She’s accused of fatally stabbing 24-year-old Alexander Woodworth of Eau Claire last week. She made her first court appearance Tuesday.

In court, the district attorney said McCandless stabbed the victim 16 times before carving the word “boy” into her own arm.

The state asked for a $750,000 cash bond due to the severity of the case, and also said it’s concerned for her mental stability as she poses a risk to others.

“At this point the state does believe there is a possible threat to public, as well as others given the information that was received,” said Andrea Nodolf, the Dunn County district attorney.

McCandless’ attorney calling that request “unnecessary.”

“I think the amount that’s been requested, I’m trying to avoid using this word, is just ridiculous,” said Aaron Nelson, the defense attorney. “That amount of money is not required; there’s no basis to have that.”