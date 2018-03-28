Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-28-18

Today is certainly the weather pick of the week as it will not only be sunny for a good part of the day, but it will also bring the mildest weather we have seen this early spring season. Eau Claire has yet to hit 50° in 2018 but it looks like that will finally change! But, this is actually not all that warm for this time of year. Usually by the end of the month our high temperatures are approaching 50°, so we are getting an early preview of more typical April temperatures.

A cold front will be dropping down out of Canada, approaching from the northwest this afternoon. Southwest flow out ahead of this will bring the expected warm up and many of us will reach into the milder 50’s with 60’s possible across the Coulee Region. Clouds will then continue to increase and though there could be a few sprinkles around, the front should slide through dry for most areas. Winds will then shift to the northwest and the colder slide will commence into Thursday.

Early Tuesday afternoon the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received two Burglary complaints. A male subject advised that he had a welder and compressor stolen out of his garage from a location on Bass Lake Road, Ladysmith. He believes the incident happened sometime Monday night as the back window was broken into and a t-shirt and crowbar were still back of the garage.

The second Burglary was reported by a female who advised that there was a Burglary at her home located on County Line Road, Chetek. She reported that a coffee pot and a tote of dishes were taken. The complainant advised this is the 5th time somebody has broken in and the 2nd time something was stolen. Also according to the report, there were larger appliances stolen from the location as well. The cases are under investigation.

Rusk County deputies mad a traffic stop at about 12:30 AM this (Wednesday) morning on Highway 40, Bruce. According to the report, a County deputy advised the license plate comes back on a Red sedan and the vehicle is a Yellow Cougar. The Rusk County K9 unit was called and an alert was on the drivers side door and wheel well. Drugs were located. The subject was taken into custody for Baby Luke and Bail Jumping. The male subject was taken to RCMH for a blood draw and then transported to the Rusk County jail.

Tuesday afternoon at 12:50 a Ladysmith Officer spoke waith a 43 year old male at the Law Enforcement Center about his taillight being stolen. According to the report, the male advised that someone had taken the whole tail light assembly out of his Dodge Dakota. The City Officer advised that if the tail light was located in another vehicle in town that Law Enforcement would further investigate the incident.

Ladysmith Police responded at 11:20 PM Tuesday night to an address on West 5th Street North for a Domestic incident. After further investigation, Taylor A. Beckwith, 19, was arrested for Criminal Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct. Beckwith was taken to the Rusk County jail.

Dunn County (WQOW) – We now know the names of both a victim, and a suspect in a Dunn County murder last week.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander Woodworth, 24, from Eau Claire was found dead in a car in rural Springbrook.

The Dunn County Medical Examiner pronounced Woodworth dead at the scene, and authorities said it was clear his injuries were not self-inflicted.

Police said the suspect, Ezra McCandless, a 20-year-old female from Stanley, is in Dunn County jail.

She is expected to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday for a bond hearing for a first degree intentional homicide charge.

(Eau Claire, WI) — A Wisconsin woman has started an online petition asking an Eau Claire judge to give the mother of two children the most severe penalty possible. Michelle Mayer is accused of letting her two children be sexually assaulted in exchange for money and drugs. Investigators say she injected the children with meth about 100 times to keep them awake longer so they could be assaulted for longer periods of time. The Change-dot-org petition asks the presiding judge to give Mayer the maximum penalty allowed by law, 80 years. More than 12-thousand people had signed the petition by Monday.

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin isn’t finished with the flu season yet. The Wisconsin Department of Health says a second round of flu is hitting the state, just as it seemed one of the most severe flu seasons in decades was ending. The latest threat comes from influenza-B. It is less severe than influenza-A was, but it’s still a concern for young families. Doctors say it is hitting young people harder than the older population and more children are being hospitalized. The health department says it could be a month before the threat is eased.

(Wisconsin Rapids, WI) — Wisconsin Rapids Police say the 59-year-old man arrested for shooting a worker in a bakery shop was the former husband of the victim’s wife. Police say they don’t have a specific motive for the killing yet. First-degree intentional homicide charges are expected to be filed against Gary Bohman. Video surveillance appears to show him shooting 39-year-old Christopher Race to death at the Higher Grounds Bakery and Coffee shop last weekend. Race married Jacalyn Marie Bohman Rice in February 2015, two-and-a-half years after Bohman divorced her. He’s being held on one-million dollars bond.