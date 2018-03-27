Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-27-18

Dry air moves in today helping to bring some quieter and more clear weather to our area today. Cloudy this morning with the areas of fog early and then clouds will slowly decrease. By this afternoon we should be back to at least partly if not mostly sunny skies. It will be a typical late March day with temperatures rising into the mid 40’s. A weak high pressure system will slide through and then to our east as we head into early Wednesday. As this occurs, the next cold front will be dropping down from the northwest. Out ahead of the front, a southwest flow that should bring the mildest weather we’ve seen so far this spring season, and in some places, this year. Eau Claire is still waiting for that first 50 degree day, and we have a good chance to see it on Wednesday. Unfortunately it will be brief, as the front passes and returns northwest flow. Temperatures will then be on a steady decline through the rest of the work week.

Shortly before 7 AM Monday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a caller advising of a vehicle in the ditch on County Highway W, West of Weyerhaeuser. According to the caller, a subject was laying outside the car. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance, Weyerhaeuser Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. According to the Police log, a medical helicopter was requested. The patient reportedly left in the helicopter and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital. No other information was available.

The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Scholarship, Fellowship, and Leadership Program has announced recipients of the 2018 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for students, teachers, and principals. Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 191 graduating high school students. Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond. Vannessa Loe of Ladysmith High School has been selected as an excellence scholar for 2018.

Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom and have shown promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships. Bryce Ahrens from Chetek/Wey High School is a recipient of this scholarship.

The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. To date the foundation has awarded $14.5 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students, and schools.

(Wisconsin Rapids, WI) — A 59-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide during a scheduled court appearance next week. Police say Gary Bohman shot a worker at a bakery to death Saturday afternoon. He made an initial appearance in Wood County Circuit Court Monday. Bohman is accused of shooting 39-year-old Christopher Race inside Higher Grounds Bakery Cafe. Responding officers originally thought Bohman was a witness, but he was carrying what is thought to be the murder weapon.

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says a new state office of school safety will be staffed by Department of Justice personnel until a permanent director is hired. Schimel says the office will be established immediately. The school safety office is part of the 100-million dollar school safety bill signed into law by Governor Scott Walker Monday. Schools are being encouraged to e-mail grant applications until a formal application process can be created. The Monday release from Schimel’s office didn’t establish a timetable for getting the process in place to award the grants.

Monday morning Senator Tammy Baldwin met with local law enforcement, health officials and addiction specialists to discuss the ongoing opioid epidemic.

“I think it’s really important to have our state and federal legislators be interested in this issue, be willing to hear about what we think the gaps are and to give us a voice to share what we think might help,” said La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski.

During the nearly hour long discussion, a wide variety of topics were discussed.

Ranging from prevention efforts, to crime, to the shortage of treatment options and many more.

“Things I’ve heard over time is that we can’t treat our way out of this and we can’t arrest our way out of this, that we really do have to have a solid focus on prevention,” said Baldwin.

Senator Baldwin says one of her top priorities in Wisconsin is to get more federal money to help fight the epidemic.

Last wee, President Trump signed a $3 billion increase in federal funding to help fight the opioid epidemic.

WASHINGTON – The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives has praised a coordinated reaction by Western allies to the nerve gas attack on a former Russian spy in England.

Addressing the lower house of Czech Parliament and later talking to reporters, House Speaker Paul Ryan says: “solidarity on this frontier of freedom is more important than ever.”

Western nations have expelled more than 130 Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity with Britain over the nerve agent attack.

Ryan says: “Civil nations don’t act like that … it’s important that we act in solidarity with our ally, particularly in this case the British, to condemn this kind of activity by Russia.”

Ryan also accused Russia of spreading disinformation and engaging in cyberattacks. He says Russia “meddles in democratic elections through Europe as it did in the United States … we cannot and we will not tolerate this.”