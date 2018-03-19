Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-19-18

The sky will remain mostly cloudy this morning and throughout the day. Temperatures are cool but comfortable this morning in the 30’s for most of the area. Highs will top out near average this afternoon, around 40 degrees.

Cooler air will be returning to the state over the next few days as an upper trough develops and slides down out of Canada. This will also lead to much more cloud cover than we’ve been used to, as our stretch of sunny days comes to an end. A large area of high pressure system will be anchored well to our north in Canada today, while a fairly large storm is located over the Central Plains. This system will be moving due east, staying well south of our area, but we will be in between these features, leading to an easterly breeze. The day will come with more clouds than sun, and it will be cooler, with highs closer to 40. This dry easterly flow will continue at night and through Tuesday, while a bit of moisture tries to move into our area from the west. A trough will extend from the system well to the south, keeping clouds around on Tuesday. Though the flow will be dry, we may be able to squeeze out at least a few snow flakes through the day, so there is a chance for some flurries as we welcome the official start to spring. Tuesday will also be chilly, with highs only in the mid 30’s.

For a St. Patrick’s Day weekend, it was fairly quiet for Rusk County authorities. Just before 7 PM Friday, a male subject walked into the LEC to report a theft complaint. According to the report, the subject advised Rusk County authorities that he believes some items were stolen from his garage located at Willow Lane Trailer Court on Highway 27, Ladysmith. The case is under investigation.

Saturday night at about 9:30 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway D near County Highway E, Holcombe. After an investigation, the driver had a field sobriety test. The subject had a PBT of .11 and was taken into custody. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Ladysmith Officer at 11 AM Saturday responded to Rusk Haven Apartments on Lindoo Avenue and met with the property manager who reported that someone intentionally expelled a fire extinguisher inside the commons area of the apartment complex. The Officer observed a fine powder over the entire interior of the commons area. According to the report, a tenant located the fire extinguisher that was used outside near the dumpster. The Officer followed up with the tenant and confirmed that he heard adults outside his apartment which is adjacent to the commons area. He heard the adults but stated it was after 7 PM Friday night. The City Officer will do a follow up to check surveillance video from the Rusk Haven apartments.

Just before 1 AM Sunday morning, according to the City Police log, a City Officer responded to a location on Fritz Avenue West, Ladysmith. After an investigation, the Officer arrested Corey M. Kennedy, 33 for Disorderly Conduct and False Imprisonment, both Domestic Related. Kennedy was taken to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday evening at 7:40 PM, according to the City Police Log, at a residence on West 9th Street South Ladysmith, Tyler Carrion was cited for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. No other information was available.

Sen. Terry Moulton announced Monday that he is officially announcing his retirement from the State Senate.

Also on Monday, Rep. Kathy Bernier announced that she would be running for Moulton’s seat. Bernier made the announcement at the Lake Hallie Town Hall Monday morning.

In a press release sent on Monday, Moulton made the following statement on his retirement:

“Today I am officially announcing that I will not seek a third term in the senate and will be retiring from the legislature when my current term ends in December. When I began my campaign for the senate, eight years ago this month, my goals were to work for smaller government, reduced tax burden, and a better climate for jobs in Wisconsin. We have accomplished all this and more. Income and property taxes are lower, more people are working than ever before, and unemployment is at a 17 year low.