Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-16-18

We have been enjoying a stretch of sunny weather this week and we have more nice weather on the way that will carry into the weekend. Though we will be warming up just a bit, the overall pattern continues to be a cool one, with another temperature drop forecast by early next week. Until then, a stretch of 40 degree weather is ours to enjoy.

A center of high pressure dominating our weather pattern will begin to weaken as it pushes east in Canada. This will allow winds to become more easterly for us, while more sunshine will be around all day. Temperatures will again return to average with highs around 40. We look to again drop down into the teens at night, but a milder day will then develop on Saturday.

This final weekend of winter will give us an early spring preview for a change, as temperatures rise above average. The weather will remain quiet in the Upper Midwest, after a wave of low pressure slides from the Plains down well to our south. This is looking to stay even a bit further south now than just the last few days, with no local impacts. Both Saturday and Sunday will be nice days to enjoy a bit of time outside with highs well in the 40’s, along with more sunshine. We could see some clouds begin to arrive on Sunday, but at this time it still looks like a nice day.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 2:11 AM this (Friday) morning received a call reporting a 1 car rollover on Old 14 Road near Highway 8, Glen Flora. According to the police log, the subject was conscious and the patient was able to get to the side of the road mostly under his own power. Life Link was contacted but after a short time was to disregard. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance, and the Hawkins Fire Department was called to the scene. The caller advised that the patient started speaking Spanish when the caller asked his name. After a short time EMS advised no transport of the the patient that the subject refused transport from the Ladysmith ambulance. A Rusk County deputy escorted the patient to the RCMH Emergency room for an intoxicated evaluation and medical clearance. After an investigation the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Thursday afternoon at about 1:25 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant. A female subject from Probation and Parole reported they would like a male subject picked up on a Probation warrant. According to the report, the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail without incident.

Rusk County authorities Thursday night at about 11:15, received a miscellaneous complaint. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy responded to a location on Main Street near Elm Street, Hawkins. A male subject was taken into custody for a bond violation and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at an Eau Claire-area gas station.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a male subject on Thursday, March 15th after their investigation into the armed robbery at the Holiday Gas station in the Town of Union early Monday morning.

After the male was arrested, a search warrant was conducted at his home in rural Eau Claire County, where investigators found other evidence linking him to the robbery.

Investigators believe the male acted alone, and they are not looking for any other suspects. His name is not being released at this time.

