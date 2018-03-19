Ralph D. Thompson, 74 of Exland, passed away unexpectedly at this home on Saturday, March 17th. He is survived by his wife, Janet, 1 son, Dale of Cumberland, 3 daughters, Renee Sajdera of Radisson, Julie Thompson of Exland and Denise Wiperfurth of Minoqua, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, Max and Russ both of Exland and Don of Winter, 3 sisters, Pauline Anderson of Darlington, Lorie Cohoon of Exland and Mary Parsons of Monroe, WA. several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Ralph Thompson will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 22, at the Exland United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. The Thompson family will receive friends from 4 PM until 8 PM on Wednesday, march 21 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and from 10 AM until service time on Thursday at the church.