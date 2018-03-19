Norma A. Anderson, 95 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, March 16th in Stanley. She is survived by her daughter, Joni Hall of Ladysmith, and 1 grandson.

Funeral services for Norma Anderson will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 21, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Russ Kinney officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Norma’s family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.