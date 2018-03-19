Norma A. Anderson
Norma A. Anderson, 95 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, March 16th in Stanley. She is survived by her daughter, Joni Hall of Ladysmith, and 1 grandson.
Funeral services for Norma Anderson will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 21, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Russ Kinney officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Norma’s family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
- Wisconsin Sports 3-19 March 19, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>Marquette Shoots Down Ducks 101-92 (Milwaukee, WI) — Unfazed by a deeper 3-point line, Marquette kept hitting the long bombs in a 101-92 N-I-T win over Oregon Sunday. The Golden Eagles will play Penn State in the tournament’s quarterfinal round Tuesday at the Al McGuire Center. Andrew Rowsey hit […]
- Anna F. Draus March 16, 2018Anna F. Draus, 96, formerly of Weyerhaeuser died March 15th in Slidell, Louisiana. Funeral services for Anna Draus will be Sunday, March 18th, at 1 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiaiting. Burial will be Monday, March 19th at 10 AM at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery in Weyerhaeuser. […]