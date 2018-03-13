Nancy A. Griger
Nancy A. Griger, 81, of Sheldon, died on Monday, March 5th at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith. She is survived by, 1 son Greg, 2 daughters, Dawn Scott and Kim Neitzke, 4 grandchildren and 1 sister, Shirley Neuner.
Memorial services for Nancy Griger will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheldon with Rev. Dean Herberts officiating. Nancy’s family will receive friends for an hour prior to service time at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
