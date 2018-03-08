Kristine M. Farley
Kristine M. Farley, 65, of Conrath, died Wednesday, March 7, at House of the Dove Hospice in Marshfield. She is survived by her husband, Lynn, 2 daughters, Kate and Jason Tucker, Leslie and Dan Augenstine, 1 son, Greg and Vanessa, 10 Grandchildren, 1 brother Karl Onstad.
Funeral services for Kristine Farley will be held on Saturday, March 10, at 11 AM at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with Rev. Brian Chitwood officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery Ladysmith. The Farley Family will receive visitors on Saturday at the church from 9 AM until the time of services. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
