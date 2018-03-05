Joseph G. Smith, 64 of Bruce, died on Monday, February 26th, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Deloris, 2 brothers, Garold of Ladysmith, and Clarence of Radcliff, KY., 4 sisters, LaCinda Garbe of Rush City, MN., Ethel Gorman, of Ladysmith, Leona Schere of Bruce, and Lillian Frohn of Balsam Lake.

Memorial services for Joseph Smith will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 9th, at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith with David Willingham officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 AM until service time on Friday at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.